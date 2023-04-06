AVN 65.41 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.87%)
NA passes resolution rejecting SC’s Punjab elections verdict

  • Balochistan Awami Party legislator Khalid Magsi moves resolution
BR Web Desk Published April 6, 2023 Updated April 6, 2023 04:25pm
The National Assembly (NA) passed on Thursday a resolution rejecting the decision of the Supreme Court in the Punjab elections delay case, it was reported.

The resolution, which also urged the prime minister not to abide by the ruling, was moved by Balochistan Awami Party legislator Khalid Magsi.

“This house rejects the minority decision of the three-member bench and binds the prime minister and the cabinet not to implement the unconstitutional and unlawful decision,” Magsi said.

The resolution stated that the house considers the conduct of general elections simultaneously across the country as the solution to all the problems.

It also said the house was concerned about “interference in political matters” and that the judgements of the “minority” are creating anarchy in the country and paving the way for division in the federating units.

The NA session was presided over by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and was also attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who passed shortly after the resolution was passed.

The resolution comes after the SC accepted the PTI’s petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone polls in Punjab till October 8.

In its verdict on Tuesday, a three-judge bench declared the ECP’s order unconstitutional and ordered elections in Punjab be held on May 14.

To govt’s chagrin, SC fixes May 14 as Punjab election date

The apex court directed the caretaker government in Punjab to assist the ECP with elections and said the federal government has been asked to help with this, ordering authorities to release Rs21 billion to the ECP by April 10.

Meanwhile, the federal cabinet had also rejected the SC’s verdict, and declared that the decision was not “actionable.”

