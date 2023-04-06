AVN 65.41 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.87%)
BAFL 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
BOP 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.51%)
DGKC 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.25%)
EPCL 49.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.08%)
FCCL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.86%)
FLYNG 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (7.3%)
HUBC 69.17 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (2.35%)
HUMNL 5.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.61%)
KAPCO 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.71%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
MLCF 26.66 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (4.39%)
NETSOL 75.92 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.92%)
OGDC 87.34 Increased By ▲ 4.84 (5.87%)
PAEL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.83%)
PIBTL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PPL 67.88 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (6.91%)
PRL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.46%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.73%)
SNGP 41.19 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (5.24%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 14.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.31%)
TRG 109.87 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (2.68%)
UNITY 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.12%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,114 Increased By 79.4 (1.97%)
BR30 14,819 Increased By 483.9 (3.38%)
KSE100 40,351 Increased By 633.7 (1.6%)
KSE30 15,046 Increased By 284.5 (1.93%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all threats

  • COAS appreciates officers and men for maintaining continued vigil and remarkable operational preparedness
BR Web Desk Published 06 Apr, 2023 05:02pm
Follow us

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said on Thursday that the Pakistan Army was resolved to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country against “all kinds of threats”.

The army chief made the remarks while visiting forward areas along the Line of Control (LOC) today, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

Gen Munir met officers and troops on the forward positions and emphasised upon the troops to extend all-out support to the local population, remain steadfast and discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and devotion, the ISPR said.

“The COAS appreciated officers and men for maintaining continued vigil, remarkable operational preparedness, and high state of morale,” it stated.

India will never succeed in its nefarious designs: Gen Asim Munir

“Pakistan Army is resolved to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all kinds of threat,” the army chief was quoted as saying.

He also said that the army was determined to support the “just cause of Kashmiris and seeks resolution of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with UN resolutions”.

Earlier, the army chief was received by the Rawalpindi Corps Commander and briefed on the situation along the LoC and the operational preparedness of the deployed formations.

COAS ISPR Pakistan Army Army Chief General Asim Munir

Comments

1000 characters

COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all threats

NA passes resolution rejecting SC’s Punjab elections verdict

Bullish run at bourse, KSE-100 up over 633 points

Rupee registers major recovery, settles at 284.42 against US dollar

Silkbank says International Commercial Bank South Sudan plans to invest €50mn in it

PTI requests Supreme Court to revisit KP polls delay

‘Scheduled maintenance’: PARCO shuts down refinery for 5 days

Oil heads for third weekly gain after shock OPEC+ cuts

Cotton arrival plunges 34% YoY in April

Donald Trump charged, but conviction is no slam dunk

Read more stories