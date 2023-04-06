COAS vows to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all threats

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said on Thursday that the Pakistan Army was resolved to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country against “all kinds of threats”.

The army chief made the remarks while visiting forward areas along the Line of Control (LOC) today, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

Gen Munir met officers and troops on the forward positions and emphasised upon the troops to extend all-out support to the local population, remain steadfast and discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and devotion, the ISPR said.

“The COAS appreciated officers and men for maintaining continued vigil, remarkable operational preparedness, and high state of morale,” it stated.

India will never succeed in its nefarious designs: Gen Asim Munir

“Pakistan Army is resolved to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan against all kinds of threat,” the army chief was quoted as saying.

He also said that the army was determined to support the “just cause of Kashmiris and seeks resolution of Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with UN resolutions”.

Earlier, the army chief was received by the Rawalpindi Corps Commander and briefed on the situation along the LoC and the operational preparedness of the deployed formations.