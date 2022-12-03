AGL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.11%)
ANL 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
AVN 76.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-2.62%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
CNERGY 4.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.49%)
EFERT 81.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.4%)
EPCL 50.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.63%)
FCCL 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.64%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FLYNG 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FNEL 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
GGGL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-8.38%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.39%)
KEL 2.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.13%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.55%)
MLCF 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.43%)
OGDC 72.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
PAEL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PIBTL 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.99%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
TELE 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.45%)
TPL 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 18.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.79%)
TREET 21.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.45%)
TRG 136.71 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-3.15%)
UNITY 16.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
WAVES 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,225 Decreased By -29.6 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,518 Decreased By -214.7 (-1.36%)
KSE100 42,150 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.57%)
KSE30 15,588 Decreased By -75.7 (-0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

India will never succeed in its nefarious designs: Gen Asim Munir

  • Any misconception resulting in misadventure will always be met with full might of armed forces, says Gen Asim Munir
BR Web Desk Published December 3, 2022 Updated December 3, 2022 08:45pm
Follow us

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said on Saturday that India would never succeed in its nefarious designs and any misadventure would be responded to befittingly, the military's media affairs wing said.

The newly-appointed army chief made these remarks while visiting frontline troops in the Rakhchikri Sector of Line of Control (LOC), where he was received by Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS condemned “highly irresponsible statements” from Indian leadership on Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir recently.

“Let me make it categorically clear, Pakistan's armed forces are ever ready, not only to defend every inch of our motherland but to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever war is imposed on us,” the COAS emphasised.

He added that any misconception resulting in a misadventure will always be met with the full might of our armed forces backed by a resilient nation.

“The world must ensure justice and deliver what is promised to the Kashmiri people as per UN resolutions,” the COAS concluded.

During the visit, the army chief also interacted with officers and soldiers appreciating their high morale, professional competence, and combat readiness while performing duties in challenging conditions.

LOC COAS ISPR Gen Asim Munir

Comments

1000 characters

India will never succeed in its nefarious designs: Gen Asim Munir

US condemns attack on Pakistani embassy in Kabul, calls for probe

Moonis’ claims on Gen Bajwa raises doubts on institution’s apolitical narrative: Sanaullah

PTI quitting provincial assemblies will be humiliating for its voters: Saad Rafiq

Russia: price cap is ‘dangerous’ and will not curb demand for our oil

Pakistan calls on interim Afghan govt to up security at Kabul embassy after attack

US unveils high-tech B-21 stealth bomber

England in charge in Rawalpindi despite Babar hundred

Polling ends, vote-count underway in AJK local govt elections

SBP repays $1bn bond before due date

Read more stories