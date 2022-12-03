India will never succeed in its nefarious designs: Gen Asim Munir

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said on Saturday that India would never succeed in its nefarious designs and any misadventure would be responded to befittingly, the military's media affairs wing said.

The newly-appointed army chief made these remarks while visiting frontline troops in the Rakhchikri Sector of Line of Control (LOC), where he was received by Corps Commander Rawalpindi Lieutenant General Shahid Imtiaz

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS condemned “highly irresponsible statements” from Indian leadership on Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir recently.

“Let me make it categorically clear, Pakistan's armed forces are ever ready, not only to defend every inch of our motherland but to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever war is imposed on us,” the COAS emphasised.

He added that any misconception resulting in a misadventure will always be met with the full might of our armed forces backed by a resilient nation.

“The world must ensure justice and deliver what is promised to the Kashmiri people as per UN resolutions,” the COAS concluded.

During the visit, the army chief also interacted with officers and soldiers appreciating their high morale, professional competence, and combat readiness while performing duties in challenging conditions.