AVN 64.95 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.15%)
BAFL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.6%)
DGKC 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.08%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.14%)
FCCL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.21%)
FFL 5.48 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.05%)
FLYNG 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
GGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.27%)
HUBC 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.92%)
HUMNL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.79%)
KAPCO 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.47%)
LOTCHEM 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.61%)
MLCF 26.64 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.31%)
NETSOL 75.45 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (1.29%)
OGDC 85.73 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (3.92%)
PAEL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.41%)
PIBTL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
PPL 67.16 Increased By ▲ 3.67 (5.78%)
PRL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.89%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.77%)
SNGP 41.00 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.75%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
TPLP 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.98%)
TRG 109.13 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.99%)
UNITY 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.02%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.17%)
BR100 4,094 Increased By 59.9 (1.49%)
BR30 14,686 Increased By 351.6 (2.45%)
KSE100 40,205 Increased By 487.7 (1.23%)
KSE30 14,975 Increased By 213 (1.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields crash as RBI keeps rates unchanged

Reuters Published 06 Apr, 2023 10:23am
Follow us

MUMBAI: India government bond yields dropped on Thursday, with the benchmark bond yield crashing to its lowest in nearly seven months after the Reserve Bank of Indian maintained status quo on policy rates.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield dropped to 7.1469%, its lowest since Sept. 15, immediately after the policy decision.

India bond yields rise tracking oil prices; H1 borrowing plan weighs

It was ay 7.2857% before the decision. Yields however were off their day’s low, after Governor Shaktikanta Das said the pause in rates was for this policy meeting only.

Indian government bond yields

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields crash as RBI keeps rates unchanged

Intra-day update: Bullish run at bourse, KSE-100 up over 400 points

Intra-day update: rupee claws back against US dollar

Silkbank says International Commercial Bank South Sudan plans to invest €50mn in it

Live animals, products: ECC approves amendments to import policy

Piqued by verdict, Maryam assails higher judiciary

No ‘single judge’ can be bigger than SC itself: cabinet

Centre-provinces declaration: Power transmission will be treated as ‘service’ from July 1

‘Mass movement’: Imran asks supporters to wait for his call

Housing and population census: around 40m households counted so far

Rs312.733m old dispute ECC scraps proposed draft IA between KE and FBR

Read more stories