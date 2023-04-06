India bond yields crash as RBI keeps rates unchanged

MUMBAI: India government bond yields dropped on Thursday, with the benchmark bond yield crashing to its lowest in nearly seven months after the Reserve Bank of Indian maintained status quo on policy rates.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield dropped to 7.1469%, its lowest since Sept. 15, immediately after the policy decision.

It was ay 7.2857% before the decision. Yields however were off their day’s low, after Governor Shaktikanta Das said the pause in rates was for this policy meeting only.