‘Threat’ from Rana: IHC to hear IK’s plea today

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will resume hearing in Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s petition against ‘the life-threats after the statement of Federal Minister Rana Sanaullah’ today (Thursday).

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will hear Imran Khan’s petition regarding “threatening” remarks made by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

The IHC has issued notices directing the respondents to submit a reply in this matter related to the security of the PTI chairman.

In this petition, Khan cited the Federation of Pakistan through secretary Ministry of Interior, Inspector General (IG) Police Islamabad, SSP Operations Islamabad, Chief Commissioner ICT, and Deputy Commissioner ICT as respondents.

Khan stated that the instant petition is filed to seek the indulgence of this court against illegal and unlawful ‘action plan’ by the respondents on the behest of the incumbent Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan in abetment with others.

He informed the court that it came to the knowledge of the petitioner that the incumbent federal interior minister has extended direct threats to the petitioner during an interview widely circulated on mainstream and social media.

His counsel stated in the petition, “The increasing popularity of the petitioner amongst the masses has unnerved the incumbent government to the extent that the sitting interior minister on behest of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, his brother Nawaz Sharif and Chief Organizer PML-N Merriam Nawaz and others hurled direct threats to the petitioner on TV and during the referred interview, he with the intention to eliminate the petitioner, categorically stated that they (him and his bosses the incumbent Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and other political opponents of the petitioner) have come to the stage where either they or the petitioner will survive and further added that they will go to all extents (to eliminate the petitioner) without considering whether those actions are illegal or undemocratic.”

He continued that it is no secret that the incumbent PDM government is hell-bent to sort out the petitioner at every cost. Needless to mention that the petitioner has been attacked during the peaceful long march at Wazirabad, where he sustained grave bullet injuries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023