EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 23.15m tonnes

PARIS: Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 23.15 million tonnes by April 2, compared with 21.52 million by the same week in 2021/22, data published by the European Commission showed on Wednesday.

EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 4.52 million tonnes, against 6.33 million a year ago, while EU maize imports were at 21.20 million tonnes, against a year-earlier 12.31 million.

However, the Commission said that it was still experiencing problems compiling grain trade figures from Germany and Italy.