AVN 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.45%)
BAFL 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.83%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.07%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.15%)
DFML 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.7%)
DGKC 43.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
EPCL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
FCCL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.23%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
HUBC 67.94 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.53%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
KAPCO 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.96%)
LOTCHEM 23.27 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
MLCF 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
NETSOL 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
PPL 63.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (11.54%)
SNGP 39.51 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.95%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
TRG 107.98 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.92%)
UNITY 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,046 Increased By 12.1 (0.3%)
BR30 14,397 Increased By 62.5 (0.44%)
KSE100 39,717 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 14,762 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 23.15m tonnes

Reuters Published 06 Apr, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

PARIS: Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started in July had reached 23.15 million tonnes by April 2, compared with 21.52 million by the same week in 2021/22, data published by the European Commission showed on Wednesday.

EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 4.52 million tonnes, against 6.33 million a year ago, while EU maize imports were at 21.20 million tonnes, against a year-earlier 12.31 million.

However, the Commission said that it was still experiencing problems compiling grain trade figures from Germany and Italy.

Wheat wheat crop wheat flour wheat price

Comments

1000 characters

EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 23.15m tonnes

Live animals, products: ECC approves amendments to import policy

Piqued by verdict, Maryam assails higher judiciary

No ‘single judge’ can be bigger than SC itself: cabinet

Centre-provinces declaration: Power transmission will be treated as ‘service’ from July 1

‘Mass movement’: Imran asks supporters to wait for his call

Housing and population census: around 40m households counted so far

Rs312.733m old dispute ECC scraps proposed draft IA between KE and FBR

Surplus sugar stocks available, says minister

Senate panel passes EPZA amendment bill

SBP not empowered to decide on service matters of bank employees: LHC

Read more stories