KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (April 05, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
144,962,379 110,887,155 3,656,698,590 2,686,929,650
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,100,854,602 (889,516,494) 211,338,108
Local Individuals 1,807,679,455 (1,644,131,128) 163,548,327
Local Corporates 1,078,302,958 (1,453,189,394) (374,886,435)
===============================================================================
