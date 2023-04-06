AVN 64.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.45%)
BAFL 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.58%)
BOP 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.15%)
DFML 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.06%)
DGKC 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
EPCL 48.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FCCL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.89%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
HUBC 67.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
HUMNL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.72%)
KAPCO 24.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
KEL 2.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.98%)
LOTCHEM 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.13%)
MLCF 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
NETSOL 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
OGDC 82.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.79%)
PPL 63.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.33%)
PRL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (12.5%)
SNGP 39.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.61%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
TRG 107.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.56%)
UNITY 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.86%)
BR100 4,041 Increased By 6.6 (0.16%)
BR30 14,380 Increased By 44.9 (0.31%)
KSE100 39,717 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 14,762 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 06 Apr, 2023 06:20am
Follow us

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (April 05, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
144,962,379           110,887,155         3,656,698,590           2,686,929,650
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor 
(Individual & Corporate)   1,100,854,602     (889,516,494)          211,338,108
Local Individuals          1,807,679,455     (1,644,131,128)        163,548,327
Local Corporates           1,078,302,958     (1,453,189,394)      (374,886,435)
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NCCPL daily settlement NCCPL

Comments

1000 characters

NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Live animals, products: ECC approves amendments to import policy

Piqued by verdict, Maryam assails higher judiciary

No ‘single judge’ can be bigger than SC itself: cabinet

Centre-provinces declaration: Power transmission will be treated as ‘service’ from July 1

‘Mass movement’: Imran asks supporters to wait for his call

Housing and population census: around 40m households counted so far

Rs312.733m old dispute ECC scraps proposed draft IA between KE and FBR

Surplus sugar stocks available, says minister

Senate panel passes EPZA amendment bill

SBP not empowered to decide on service matters of bank employees: LHC

Read more stories