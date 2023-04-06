Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Wednesday (April 05, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.81171 4.81100 4.81171 0.32114
Libor 1 Month 4.87114 4.85871 4.87114 0.44600
Libor 3 Month 5.21886 5.16286 5.22257 0.96657
Libor 6 Month 5.33671 5.24671 5.49986 1.47486
Libor 1 Year 5.29614 5.18771 5.88071 2.21486
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
