AVN 64.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.19%)
BAFL 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.58%)
BOP 3.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.45%)
DGKC 43.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.06%)
EPCL 47.93 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.04%)
FCCL 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.89%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
HUBC 67.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.46%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.78%)
KAPCO 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.92%)
LOTCHEM 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-6.99%)
MLCF 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
NETSOL 74.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.12%)
OGDC 81.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.99%)
PAEL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.79%)
PPL 63.16 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (9.57%)
SNGP 39.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.61%)
TELE 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
TRG 106.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
UNITY 12.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 6.4 (0.16%)
BR30 14,335 Increased By 80.7 (0.57%)
KSE100 39,717 Increased By 29.9 (0.08%)
KSE30 14,762 Increased By 10.6 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US trade gap expands slightly in February as exports slip

AFP Published 05 Apr, 2023 07:15pm
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The US trade deficit expanded slightly in February to the widest in four months as exports dropped more than imports, according to government data released on Wednesday.

The trade gap stood at $70.5 billion in February, up by $1.9 billion from January, said the Commerce Department, slightly more than analysts expected.

The overall deficit widened to a record last year, and spending has remained more resilient than expected despite multiple interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to cool stubborn inflation.

But analysts expect imports and exports to weaken as consumers pull back this year and the world’s biggest economy cools.

Exports slipped to $251.2 billion in February while imports dipped to $321.7 billion.

“Domestic demand continued to hold up better than demand overseas, leading to incremental increases to the deficit, though there are signs US consumers and businesses lost some momentum,” said Matthew Martin, US economist at Oxford Economics.

He added that trade is expected to “pose a drag on GDP growth this year” while weak foreign demand and a strong dollar will also weigh on exports.

Among categories, exports of industrial supplies and materials dropped along with that of consumer goods, the latest data showed.

The import of consumer items including cell phones and household products also fell, alongside automotive vehicles and parts.

“Last year, we had a big surge in imports at the start of the year because loads of retailers, wholesalers, found themselves with not enough inventory,” said Kieran Clancy, senior US economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

While businesses placed orders accordingly, demand shifted from goods to services, causing them to end up with a surplus of inventory that they had to run down later in the year, he added.

“What we’ve seen over the last two to three months is the trade deficit moved in a very narrow range,” he told AFP, adding that he expects this to continue.

Meanwhile, the US goods deficit with China picked up by $3.2 billion to $25.2 billion in February, Commerce Department data showed.

US trade deficit

Comments

1000 characters

US trade gap expands slightly in February as exports slip

Rupee hits fresh all-time low, settles at 287.85 against US dollar

Imran Khan announces 'Youm-i-Tashakur' following SC's verdict on Punjab elections

KSE-100 ends session on a flat note

Pakistan condemns British Home Secretary's 'discriminatory, xenophobic' remarks

Ahead of Xi meet, Macron warns about risks of cutting off China

Maryam Nawaz criticises CJP’s remarks during SC hearing

'Donor fatigue': deadly chaos as Pakistanis scramble for scarce donations

Pak Suzuki jacks up its car prices for a fourth time in 2023

Apple to open first company-owned retail store in India

Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque

Read more stories