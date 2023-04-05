CBOT corn may retest support zone $6.47-1/2 to $6.50-3/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT May corn may retest a support zone $6.47-1/2 to $6.50-3/4 per bushel, following its failure to break a resistance at $6.55-1/4. The failure suggests a completion of the brief bounce triggered by the support of $6.47-1/2.

The drop from the April 3 high of $6.68-1/2 is full of momentum.

It might be extending towards the bottom of the wave b at $6.23-1/4.

The most optimistic scenario to bulls could be a consolidation in the range of $6.47-1/2 to $6.55-1/4 for one or two days.

A break below $6.47-1/2 could open the way towards $6.39-1/4 to $6.43 range, while a break above $6.55-1/4 may lead to a gain into $6.57-1/4 to $6.59-3/4 range.

CBOT corn may rise to $6.75

On the daily chart, the shooting star on Monday was accompanied by a black candlestick on Tuesday.

Such a combination confirmed a reversal of the bounce from the March 10 low of $6.06-3/4.