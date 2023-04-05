AVN 64.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
BAFL 28.79 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
BOP 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
DGKC 43.07 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.1%)
EPCL 47.29 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.68%)
FCCL 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.19%)
FFL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.84%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.69%)
GGL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
HUBC 67.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
KAPCO 23.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.92%)
LOTCHEM 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-7.11%)
MLCF 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
NETSOL 75.10 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.82%)
OGDC 82.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 63.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.6%)
PRL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.38%)
SNGP 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.82%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
TPLP 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 106.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
UNITY 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,034 Increased By 5.7 (0.14%)
BR30 14,320 Increased By 66.2 (0.46%)
KSE100 39,751 Increased By 64 (0.16%)
KSE30 14,781 Increased By 30.2 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices edge up as OPEC+ output cuts, US inventories brighten outlook

Reuters Published 05 Apr, 2023 10:00am
Follow us

Oil prices rose on Wednesday, boosted by expectations of US crude inventory declines as well as the latest output cut targets set by the OPEC+ producer alliance.

Brent crude futures gained 45 cents, or 0.5%, to $85.39 a barrel by 0352 GMT.

West Texas Intermediate US crude was up 40 cents, or 0.5%, to $81.11 a barrel.

The rises came as an industry report showed US crude stocks fell by about 4.3 million barrels in the week ended March 31.

The official inventory report by the US Energy Information Administration is due at 1430 GMT on Wednesday.

Continuing to add support were the latest targets to reduce supplies set by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+.

“Energy traders are still digesting the OPEC+ surprise production cut and any news that suggests the oil market will remain even tighter is going to send prices even higher,” said Edward Moya, an analyst at OANDA.

The OPEC+ plan would bring the total volume of cuts by the group to 3.66 million barrels per day (bpd), including a 2 million bpd cut last October, equal to about 3.7% of global demand.

In Asia, data showed Japan’s service sector grew in March at the fastest rate in more than nine years.

However, weak manufacturing activity in the US and China - the two biggest oil consumers - have kept oil prices from moving up further, despite the prospect of tighter supply following the OPEC+ cuts.

Oil price stable as markets weigh OPEC+ surprise cuts amid demand woes

Traders will be looking for cues on broader economic trends from the US non-farm payrolls data due later this week, analysts say.

“The US non-farm payroll will probably be the most influential economic data that drives the broad market’s movements,” said Tina Teng, an analyst at CMC Markets.

OPEC+ Crude Oil Brent oil US West Texas Intermediate Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices edge up as OPEC+ output cuts, US inventories brighten outlook

Intra-day update: rupee under pressure, touches new low against US dollar

Textile industry to be backed for achieving export-led growth: Dar

SOEs: PM forms body for reforms, restructuring

Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque

Defendant Trump slams criminal charges as ‘insult to our country’

With effect from Jan 1 2023: Category-wise consumer gas prices revised by govt

0.4pc growth rate foreseen: World Bank warns of a ‘macro-economic crisis’

To govt’s chagrin, SC fixes May 14 as Punjab election date

ECP top brass to meet today

Cigarette factories: PM orders installation of track-and-trace system

Read more stories