AVN 64.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BAFL 28.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
BOP 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.76%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.31%)
DGKC 42.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.3%)
FCCL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
FFL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 67.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.9%)
MLCF 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.99%)
NETSOL 74.31 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.43%)
OGDC 82.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.31%)
PAEL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.57%)
PIBTL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
PPL 63.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-2.29%)
PRL 12.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
SILK 0.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.33%)
SNGP 38.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.77%)
TPLP 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
TRG 106.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.76%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,028 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.41%)
BR30 14,254 Decreased By -118.6 (-0.82%)
KSE100 39,687 Decreased By -202.6 (-0.51%)
KSE30 14,751 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Textile industry to be backed for achieving export-led growth: Dar

Recorder Report Published 05 Apr, 2023 06:16am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Tuesday said the government is committed to providing maximum support to the textile industry in order to boost export-led growth of Pakistan.

During a meeting with a delegation of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA)-led by Patron-in-Chief Gohar Ejaz, the finance minister directed the relevant authorities to address and resolve their issues on a priority basis. The delegation thanked the finance minister for providing support and addressing their issues.

The delegation briefed the finance minister about its contribution in the revenues, employment generation and exports of Pakistan despite the challenges being faced by the APTMA members.

Textile exports may fall by $3bn this year, warns APTMA

The delegation further apprised the finance minister about the issues being faced by the textile industry in terms of gas and electricity supply and their prices, and regarding imports and exports.

The major issues being faced by the APTMA members included liquidity crunch due to held up sales tax refunds, stuck import of raw materials due to LC opening issues and regionally competitive energy tariff.

The APTMA delegation extended their all-out support to the government in the economic development of the country and stated that they realise the tough situation being faced by the Finance Ministry. The finance minister acknowledged the contribution of the APTMA in the economic growth of the country.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Revenue Tariq Pasha, governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Secretary Power, Additional Secretary Commerce, and senior officers from relevant ministries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy SBP Ishaq Dar Exports Textile industry APTMA textile export Dr Gohar Ejaz Pakistan textiles LCs Finance minister Ishaq Dar Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

Textile industry to be backed for achieving export-led growth: Dar

SOEs: PM forms body for reforms, restructuring

Policy rate hiked to 21pc to bridle unbridled inflation

0.4pc growth rate foreseen: World Bank warns of a ‘macro-economic crisis’

To govt’s chagrin, SC fixes May 14 as Punjab election date

ECP top brass to meet today

Cigarette factories: PM orders installation of track-and-trace system

‘Sodium Naphthalene Sulphate FON-A’: FBR imposes lower rate of 3pc duty on import

With effect from Jan 1 2023: Category-wise consumer gas prices revised by govt

Solarisation of PM House, MPO: 10pc of bid price: one-time adjustment approved by AEDB

Read more stories