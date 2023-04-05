Textile industry to be backed for achieving export-led growth: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Tuesday said the government is committed to providing maximum support to the textile industry in order to boost export-led growth of Pakistan.

During a meeting with a delegation of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA)-led by Patron-in-Chief Gohar Ejaz, the finance minister directed the relevant authorities to address and resolve their issues on a priority basis. The delegation thanked the finance minister for providing support and addressing their issues.

The delegation briefed the finance minister about its contribution in the revenues, employment generation and exports of Pakistan despite the challenges being faced by the APTMA members.

The delegation further apprised the finance minister about the issues being faced by the textile industry in terms of gas and electricity supply and their prices, and regarding imports and exports.

The major issues being faced by the APTMA members included liquidity crunch due to held up sales tax refunds, stuck import of raw materials due to LC opening issues and regionally competitive energy tariff.

The APTMA delegation extended their all-out support to the government in the economic development of the country and stated that they realise the tough situation being faced by the Finance Ministry. The finance minister acknowledged the contribution of the APTMA in the economic growth of the country.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Revenue Tariq Pasha, governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Secretary Power, Additional Secretary Commerce, and senior officers from relevant ministries.

