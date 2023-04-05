AVN 64.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
Govt reacts strongly to 3-member SC bench’s verdict

Nuzhat Nazar Published 05 Apr, 2023 06:16am
ISLAMABAD: Criticising the verdict of a three-member bench of the Supreme Court on elections in Punjab, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, on Tuesday, urged the chief justice of Pakistan to constitute a 13-member bench to hear the recent important matters pertaining to the law and constitution.

Addressing a news conference, he said the government wanted state intuitions to work within their constitutional ambit.

The dignity and writ of the Supreme Court demand such a course which will also serve the interests of the nation, he added.

The law minister said Pakistan cannot afford constitutional and political crises.

Pointing towards the division within the apex court, the law minister said the responsibility lies with the head of institution, honourable chief justice of Pakistan to sort out the matter.

The law minister said there should be no confrontation between institutions.

Earlier, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah along with Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar outside the Supreme Court reiterated the demand of constituting a full court bench to hear the case pertaining to the elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The interior minister hoped that such a decision would come which would not only bring the country out of the prevailing quagmire but also move the issue forward.

He said the prime minister and the Minister for Law very clearly presented the government’s stance over the three-member bench in the Parliament.

Strongly slamming the PTI chief, the interior minister said Imran Khan created a political crisis, which also affected the agreement with the IMF. He said Imran Khan is also responsible for putting the country into a judicial crisis, we are facing today.

Rana Sanaullah again demanded holding elections in the country on the same day as conducting elections in two provinces will push the country towards another political and constitutional crisis.

He hoped that the chief justice Supreme Court of Pakistan will consider the demand of the entire nation in this case.

Speaking on this occasion, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the PML-N believes in democracy and we have rendered a lot of sacrifices to strengthen democracy and democratic norms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

