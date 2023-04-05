KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (April 04, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
104,421,421 68,896,478 3,110,370,979 2,181,238,086
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 398,985,444 (135,071,978) 263,913,465
Local Individuals 1,912,402,910 (1,785,464,838) 126,938,072
Local Corporates 1,275,784,609 (1,666,636,147) (390,851,537)
