NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 05 Apr, 2023 06:16am
KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (April 04, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
104,421,421             68,896,478          3,110,370,979         2,181,238,086
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)      398,985,444       (135,071,978)       263,913,465
Local Individuals           1,912,402,910     (1,785,464,838)       126,938,072
Local Corporates            1,275,784,609     (1,666,636,147)     (390,851,537)
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NCCPL daily settlement NCCPL

