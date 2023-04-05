KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================== Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/ Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM From To Right Ex-Price ==================================================================================================== Summit Bank Ltd 3-Apr-23 6-Apr-23 NIL 6-Apr-23 Data Textiles Ltd # 1-Apr-23 8-Apr-23 8-Apr-23 Tri-Pack Films Ltd 4-Apr-23 10-Apr-23 50% (F) 31-03-2023 10-Apr-23 JS Investments Ltd 6-Apr-23 12-Apr-23 NIL 12-Apr-23 Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 10-Apr-23 12-Apr-23 NIL 12-Apr-23 Zephyr Textiles Ltd # 5-Apr-23 13-Apr-23 13-Apr-23 Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd 7-Apr-23 13-Apr-23 20% (F) 5-Apr-23 13-Apr-23 EFU General Insurance Ltd 8-Apr-23 14-Apr-23 55% (F) 6-Apr-23 14-Apr-23 Adamjee Life Assurance Co. Ltd 8-Apr-23 15-Apr-23 NIL 15-Apr-23 Nestle Pakistan Ltd 10-Apr-23 17-Apr-23 950% (F) 6-Apr-23 17-Apr-23 Ghani Chemical Industries Ltd # 11-Apr-23 17-Apr-23 17-Apr-23 Frieslandcampina Engro Pakistan Ltd 11-Apr-23 18-Apr-23 NIL 18-Apr-23 P ak Suzuki Motor Co. L td. 11-Apr-23 18-Apr-23 NIL 18-Apr-23 AGP Ltd 12-Apr-23 19-Apr-23 20% (F) 10-Apr-23 19-Apr-23 Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd # 13-Apr-23 19-Apr-23 19-Apr-23 Bata Pakistan Ltd 13-Apr-23 19-Apr-23 NIL 19-Apr-23 Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd # 14-Apr-23 20-Apr-23 20-Apr-23 Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Ltd 14-Apr-23 20-Apr-23 NIL 20-Apr-23 (BAHLTFC9) Bank AL Habib Ltd 10-Apr-23 24-Apr-23 Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 18-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 25% (F) 13-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 ENGRO P OLYMER & CHEM. (PREF) 18-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 5% (F) 13-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 Shaheen Insurance Company Ltd 19-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 NIL 25-Apr-23 Jubilee General Insurance Ltd 19-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 40% (F) 17-Apr-23 25-Apr-23 Lalpir Power Ltd 13-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 20% (F) 11-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 Pakistan Oxygen Ltd 18-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 25% (B) 14-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 Pakgen Power Ltd 19-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 20% (F) 17-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd 19-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 NIL 26-Apr-23 KSB Pumps Company Ltd 19-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 NIL 26-Apr-23 Cyan Ltd 20-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 NIL 26-Apr-23 Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd 20-Apr-23 26-Apr-23 NIL 26-Apr-23 Atlas Insurance Ltd 13-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 45% (F) 11-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 Century Insurance Company Ltd 19-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 25% (F) 17-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 Reliance Insurance Co. Ltd 19-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 5% (F) 5% (B) 17-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 Ibrahim Fibres Ltd 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 Premier Insurance Ltd 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 Jahangir Sidd (Pref) 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 6% (F) 18-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 Haleon Pakistan Ltd (Formerly GSKCH Pak Ltd) 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 IGI Life Insurance Ltd 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 Asia Insurance Company Ltd 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltd 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd. 20-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 Askari Life Assurance Co. Ltd 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 TPL Insurance Ltd 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd. 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 East West Insurance Company Ltd 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 Al-Ghazi Tractors Ltd 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 NIL 27-Apr-23 Rafhan Maize Products Co. Ltd 25-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 750% (F) 21-Apr-23 27-Apr-23 Service GlobalFootwear Ltd 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 10% (F) 13-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Service Industries Ltd 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 50% (F) 13-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Pakistan Telecommunication Co. Ltd 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23 Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 15% (F) 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 35% (F) 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Pakistan Aluminium Beverage Cans Ltd 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23 Packages Ltd 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 275% (F) 18-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 IGI Holdings Ltd 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 22.5% (F) 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Askari General Insurance Co. Ltd 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 29% (F) 19-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 JS Global Capital Ltd 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23 Security Investment Bank Ltd 21-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23 Agritech Ltd 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 NIL 28-Apr-23 Crescent Star Insurance Ltd 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 Nil 28-Apr-23 Saif Power Ltd 22-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 25% (F) 20-Apr-23 28-Apr-23 The United Insurance Company 21-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 10% (F) 19-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 Highnoon Laboratories Ltd 22-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 200% (F)10% (b) 20-Apr-23 29-Apr-23 Pace (Pakistan) Ltd # 25-Apr-23 02-05-2023 02-05-2023 Shell Pakistan Ltd 27-Apr-23 04-05-2023 Nil 04-05-2023 ====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

