Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 05 Apr, 2023
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Summit Bank Ltd                  3-Apr-23     6-Apr-23      NIL                             6-Apr-23
Data Textiles Ltd #              1-Apr-23     8-Apr-23                                      8-Apr-23
Tri-Pack Films Ltd               4-Apr-23     10-Apr-23     50% (F)         31-03-2023     10-Apr-23
JS Investments Ltd               6-Apr-23     12-Apr-23     NIL                            12-Apr-23
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd      10-Apr-23    12-Apr-23     NIL                            12-Apr-23
Zephyr Textiles Ltd #            5-Apr-23     13-Apr-23                                    13-Apr-23
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd      7-Apr-23     13-Apr-23     20% (F)           5-Apr-23     13-Apr-23
EFU General Insurance Ltd        8-Apr-23     14-Apr-23     55% (F)           6-Apr-23     14-Apr-23
Adamjee Life Assurance
Co. Ltd                          8-Apr-23     15-Apr-23     NIL                            15-Apr-23
Nestle Pakistan Ltd              10-Apr-23    17-Apr-23     950% (F)          6-Apr-23     17-Apr-23
Ghani Chemical
 Industries Ltd #                11-Apr-23    17-Apr-23                                    17-Apr-23
Frieslandcampina Engro
Pakistan Ltd                     11-Apr-23    18-Apr-23     NIL                            18-Apr-23
P ak Suzuki Motor Co. L td.      11-Apr-23    18-Apr-23     NIL                            18-Apr-23
AGP Ltd                          12-Apr-23    19-Apr-23     20% (F)          10-Apr-23     19-Apr-23
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd #     13-Apr-23    19-Apr-23                                    19-Apr-23
Bata Pakistan Ltd                13-Apr-23    19-Apr-23     NIL                            19-Apr-23
Elahi Cotton Mills Ltd #         14-Apr-23    20-Apr-23                                    20-Apr-23
Abbott Laboratories
 (Pakistan) Ltd                  14-Apr-23    20-Apr-23     NIL                            20-Apr-23
(BAHLTFC9) Bank
AL Habib Ltd                     10-Apr-23    24-Apr-23
Engro Polymer &
Chemicals Ltd                    18-Apr-23    25-Apr-23     25% (F)          13-Apr-23     25-Apr-23
ENGRO P OLYMER &
CHEM. (PREF)                     18-Apr-23    25-Apr-23     5% (F)           13-Apr-23     25-Apr-23
Shaheen Insurance
Company Ltd                      19-Apr-23    25-Apr-23     NIL                            25-Apr-23
Jubilee General
Insurance Ltd                    19-Apr-23    25-Apr-23     40% (F)          17-Apr-23     25-Apr-23
Lalpir Power Ltd                 13-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     20% (F)          11-Apr-23     26-Apr-23
Pakistan Oxygen Ltd              18-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     25% (B)          14-Apr-23     26-Apr-23
Pakgen Power Ltd                 19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     20% (F)          17-Apr-23     26-Apr-23
EFG Hermes Pakistan Ltd          19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     NIL                            26-Apr-23
KSB Pumps Company Ltd            19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     NIL                            26-Apr-23
Cyan Ltd                         20-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     NIL                            26-Apr-23
Dawood Hercules
 Corporation Ltd                 20-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     NIL                            26-Apr-23
Atlas Insurance Ltd              13-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     45% (F)          11-Apr-23     27-Apr-23
Century Insurance
 Company Ltd                     19-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     25% (F)          17-Apr-23     27-Apr-23
Reliance Insurance Co. Ltd       19-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     5% (F) 5% (B)    17-Apr-23     27-Apr-23
Ibrahim Fibres Ltd               20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Premier Insurance Ltd            20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Jahangir Sidd (Pref)             20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     6% (F)           18-Apr-23     27-Apr-23
Haleon Pakistan Ltd (Formerly
GSKCH Pak Ltd)                   20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
IGI Life Insurance Ltd           20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Asia Insurance Company Ltd       20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Philip Morris (Pakistan) Ltd     20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. Ltd.     20-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan Ltd     21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Askari Life Assurance Co. Ltd    21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
TPL Insurance Ltd                21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.        21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
East West Insurance
 Company Ltd                     21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Al-Ghazi Tractors Ltd            21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Rafhan Maize Products
Co. Ltd                          25-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     750% (F)         21-Apr-23     27-Apr-23
Service GlobalFootwear Ltd       18-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     10% (F)          13-Apr-23     28-Apr-23
Service Industries Ltd           18-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     50% (F)          13-Apr-23     28-Apr-23
Pakistan Telecommunication
 Co. Ltd                         19-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     NIL                            28-Apr-23
Adamjee Insurance
 Company Ltd                     20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     15% (F)          18-Apr-23     28-Apr-23
Fatima Fertilizer
Company Ltd                      20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     35% (F)          18-Apr-23     28-Apr-23
Pakistan Aluminium
Beverage
Cans Ltd                         20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     NIL                            28-Apr-23
Packages Ltd                     20-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     275% (F)         18-Apr-23     28-Apr-23
IGI Holdings Ltd                 21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     22.5% (F)        19-Apr-23     28-Apr-23
Askari General Insurance
Co. Ltd                          21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     29% (F)          19-Apr-23     28-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Ltd            21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     NIL                            28-Apr-23
Security Investment Bank Ltd     21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     NIL                            28-Apr-23
Agritech Ltd                     22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     NIL                            28-Apr-23
Crescent Star Insurance Ltd      22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     Nil                            28-Apr-23
Saif Power Ltd                   22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     25% (F)          20-Apr-23     28-Apr-23
The United Insurance Company     21-Apr-23    29-Apr-23     10% (F)          19-Apr-23     29-Apr-23
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd        22-Apr-23    29-Apr-23     200% (F)10% (b)  20-Apr-23     29-Apr-23
Pace (Pakistan) Ltd #            25-Apr-23    02-05-2023                                  02-05-2023
Shell Pakistan Ltd               27-Apr-23    04-05-2023    Nil                           04-05-2023
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

