AVN 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.76%)
CNERGY 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
DFML 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.25%)
DGKC 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.75%)
EPCL 46.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FCCL 11.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.09%)
MLCF 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.19%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.68%)
OGDC 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PAEL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PPL 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.33%)
PRL 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.44%)
SNGP 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 106.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.18%)
UNITY 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,028 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.41%)
BR30 14,254 Decreased By -118.6 (-0.82%)
KSE100 39,687 Decreased By -202.6 (-0.51%)
KSE30 14,751 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT corn may drop more into $6.47-1/2 to $6.50-3/4 range

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2023 12:56pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: CBOT May corn may drop more into a range of $6.47-1/2 to $6.50-3/4, after its failure to break a resistance at $6.67-1/4 per bushel.

The failure was followed by a drop so deep that it confirmed a completion of a wave c, which could be well broken down into five smaller waves.

The bullish target indicated by the inverted head-and-shoulders is no longer valid. It will only be restored if corn could break a resistance zone of $6.59-3/4 to $6.62-3/4. On the daily chart, a shooting star formed on Monday, around a falling trendline.

The indication is clear that wheat did not plan to break the trendline and reverse the downtrend from $7.12. That is because the downtrend is riding on a wave (C) which may eventually travel below $5.92-3/4.

CBOT corn may rise to $6.75

Strong as it is, the uptrend from the March 10 low of $6.06-3/4 is still categorized as a part of this wave. A break above $6.66-3/4 may led to a gain limited to $6.73-3/4.

Corn

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT corn may drop more into $6.47-1/2 to $6.50-3/4 range

SBP set to announce key policy rate shortly

Intra-day update: rupee plunges to record low against US dollar

Anti-terrorism court extends Imran Khan’s bail in 3 cases

Pakistan’s economic growth to decelerate to 0.6% in FY23: ADB

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge in March: APTMA

Agriauto extends partial plant shutdown in April as auto woes worsen

Fahd Husain steps down as SAPM

Huge fire engulfs market in Bangladeshi capital

Fire ruins warehouse complex at Dasu hydropower project

Power Division asked to revisit draft pact with KE on TDS

Read more stories