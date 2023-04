HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell at the open Tuesday on worries that a surge in oil prices could fan inflation and force the Federal Reserve to lift interest rates higher than expected.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.22 percent, or 44.82 points, to 20,364.36.

The Shanghai Composite Index was flat, inching up 0.79 points to 3,297.18, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.09 percent, or 1.87 points, to 2,147.16.