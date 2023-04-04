AVN 63.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.7%)
Ukraine destroys 14 out of 17 drones Russia launched overnight

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2023 11:12am
Photo: REUTERS
Ukrainian defence forces destroyed 14 out of 17 Iranian-made Shahed drones Russia launched overnight, Ukraine’s military said on Tuesday, with 13 drones destroyed over the Odesa region in the country’s southwest.

“In total, up to 17 launches of UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) attacks were recorded, presumably from the eastern coast area of the Sea of Azov,” the command said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine’s South military command said one drone hit an enterprise in the Odesa region, causing a fire, which was eliminated by the morning.

Ukraine says Russian forces make progress in frontline city of Bakhmut

“According to preliminary information, there were no human losses,” the command said in a statement.

