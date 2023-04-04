AVN 64.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
BAFL 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
DFML 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.74%)
HUMNL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
MLCF 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.13%)
NETSOL 73.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 83.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.85%)
PAEL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
PPL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.42%)
PRL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.41%)
SNGP 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.92%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 106.86 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.91%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,044 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,373 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
KSE100 39,890 Decreased By -110.9 (-0.28%)
KSE30 14,821 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

CCP issues guidelines against deceptive marketing practices

Sohail Sarfraz Published 04 Apr, 2023 03:24am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has devised comprehensive guidelines pertaining to deceptive marketing practices to safeguarding consumers against anti-competitive behaviour of the companies.

In this connection, the CCP has issued guidelines here on Monday.

In line with its commitment to offer valuable insights to stakeholders regarding Section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010, the commission has issued the said guildie4s.

The guidelines on deceptive marketing practices, which are being issued by CCP under Sections 28 and 29 of the Act, aim to provide a comprehensive explanation of the scope and application of Section 10 of the Act. The guidelines draw upon issues raised in cases involving false or misleading advertising and other deceptive marketing practices that the CCP has resolved or adjudicated since 2008. Therefore, they contain general information and illustrative examples based on jurisprudence developed through the Commission’s decisions over the years, intended to guide all stakeholders.

In broad terms, the Guidelines cover key concepts such as the principle of net general impression, material information, false and misleading information, and implied and express claims, among others.

It also explains various forms of Deceptive Marketing Practices prevalent in the market and provides guidance on how businesses can ensure they do not engage in such violations.

The guidelines also touch upon the method of filing a complaint, remedies available under competition law, and the enforcement powers available to the Commission.

Stakeholders are advised to study the Act in conjunction with these Guidelines and to seek legal advice where necessary. It may be noted that the information contained in these Guidelines is not exhaustive and does not limit the investigation and enforcement powers of the Commission. The Commission reserve its right to amend these Guidelines from time to time.

In 2008, an Office of Fair Trade (OFT) was established with the goal of encouraging businesses to comply with Section 10 of the Competition Law and improve their trade practices through compliance-oriented approach while taking decisive action against hardcore or flagrant offenders of the Act. The OFT serves as a watchdog to create a business environment in Pakistan based on healthy competition and to protect consumers from deceptive marketing practices. The OFT also aims to ensure that consumers are provided with adequate information to make informed choices.

It is CCP’s mandate, under the Competition Act, to ensure free competition in all spheres of commercial and economic activity, to enhance economic efficiency, and to protect consumers from anti-competitive behaviour, including deceptive marketing practices.

CCP deceptive marketing practices OFT

Comments

1000 characters

CCP issues guidelines against deceptive marketing practices

SC to announce election delay verdict today

Power Division asked to revisit draft pact with KE on TDS

MoF lists factors causing fiscal deficit crisis

Dar to attend spring meetings of IMF, WB

Jul-Mar trade deficit shrinks 35.51pc to $22.9bn YoY

MPC meeting today: further hike expected

Trade-related data gathered through PSW declared confidential

Imposition of two QTAs: Nepra approves recovery of Rs20bn from KE consumers

Kirthar exploration licence: ECC approves grant of second two-year renewal

WB urges GHQ to allow power cable route through POF

Read more stories