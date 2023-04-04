AVN 64.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
Lawyers hold demonstration near SC building

Recorder Report Published 04 Apr, 2023 03:24am
ISLAMABAD: Lawyers on Monday held a demonstration outside the Supreme Court building to express solidarity with the chief justice of Pakistan and for upholding the rule of law.

A number of lawyers gathered outside the Supreme Court during the hearing of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) petition against the postponement of polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Some of the PTI leaders including Senator Azam Swati participated in the protest.

The lawyers were of the opinion that they would continue their protest for the rule of law.

Meanwhile, the City police deployed a heavy contingent of police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) outside the apex court and the roads leading to the Supreme Court.

According to the police spokesperson, checking was being conducted for entry into the apex court. The permission of the apex court administration was mandatory for entering the top court and there was no restriction on the entrance of lawyers.

Lawyers were; however, requested not to block the roads or park in front of the apex court as it affected the traffic. He maintained that there were terror threats in Islamabad with a fear of the entry of malicious elements garbed in lawyers' clothes.

