FIFA strips under-17 World Cup from Peru

AFP Published 03 Apr, 2023 09:53pm
PARIS: FIFA said on Monday it had withdrawn the 2023 under-17 World Cup from Peru “given the inability of the host country to fulfil its commitments to completing the infrastructure required”.

The governing body of world football said the 24-team competition would still be staged on the planned dates, November 10-December 2 and it “will now designate a new host in due course”.

The biennial competition was due to be held in Peru in 2021 but was cancelled because of the Covid pandemic. Brazil won as hosts in 2019.

FIFA said in its statement that “despite a very positive working relationship” with the Peruvian football federation, “it has been determined that there is now not sufficient time to secure the required investment and complete the necessary work with the Peruvian government ahead of the tournament start date”.

It said “it remains open to organising a competition in Peru in the future”.

Last week, FIFA withdrew the Under-20 World Cup, scheduled for May 20-June 11, from Indonesia because the governors of two of the country’s provinces wanted to ban Israel, which had qualified for the first time.

