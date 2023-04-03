AVN 64.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
BAFL 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
DFML 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.74%)
HUMNL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
MLCF 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.13%)
NETSOL 73.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 83.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.85%)
PAEL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
PPL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.42%)
PRL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.41%)
SNGP 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.92%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 106.86 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.91%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,044 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,373 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
KSE100 39,890 Decreased By -110.9 (-0.28%)
KSE30 14,821 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

6.1-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia’s Sumatra island: USGS

AFP Published 03 Apr, 2023 09:10pm
Follow us

JAKARTA: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off Sumatra island in western Indonesia on Monday, shaking homes of panicked residents but causing no casualties or damage.

The quake’s epicentre was at sea southwest of Padangsidempuan city in northern Sumatra at a depth of 84 kilometres (52 miles), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

It occurred around 9:59 pm (1459 GMT).

Strong quake hits Russia’s far east but no major damage reported

The country’s meteorology and geophysics agency said there was no tsunami warning after the tremor but told residents nearest the epicentre to beware of potential aftershocks.

Major Indonesian media outlets carried no immediate reports of damage or injuries but some residents reported their homes shook.

“The earthquake was quite strong and also long. It was not like the usual ones. This time our house shook strongly,” said Dody, a resident of North Tapanuli regency in northern Sumatra who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where tectonic plates collide.

On November 21, a 5.6-magnitude quake hit West Java province on Indonesia’s main island of Java, killing 602 people.

earthquake Sumatra

Comments

1000 characters

6.1-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia’s Sumatra island: USGS

Cabinet asks President Alvi to sign SC Practice and Procedure Act

Rupee under pressure against US dollar, settles at 285.04

CJP cannot issue administrative directions on judicial order of fellow judges: Justice Faez Isa

Sales of petroleum products plunge 39% year-on-year in March

PM Shehbaz takes exception to CJP’s remarks during SC hearing

Pak Suzuki announces further plant shutdowns

Burger chain McDonald’s to lay off hundreds of corporate employees

Oil leaps $4/bbl as OPEC+ surprises by cutting output target

Toshakhana case: IHC issues notice to NAB for breaching protocols while summoning Imran, Bushra Bibi

Gas reserves discovered in Dadu, Sindh, says PPL

Read more stories