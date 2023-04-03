AVN 64.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
BAFL 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
DFML 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.74%)
HUMNL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
MLCF 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.13%)
NETSOL 73.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 83.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.85%)
PAEL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
PPL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.42%)
PRL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.41%)
SNGP 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.92%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 106.86 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.91%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,044 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,373 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
KSE100 39,890 Decreased By -110.9 (-0.28%)
KSE30 14,821 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US manufacturing contracted more sharply than expected in March

AFP Published 03 Apr, 2023 08:12pm
Follow us

WASHINGTON: US manufacturing activity shrank more sharply than analysts expected in March, notching a fifth consecutive month of contraction as producers moved to match slowing demand, according to survey data released Monday.

The contraction registered by the Institute for Supply Management will provide some respite for the US Federal Reserve, which has raised its benchmark lending rate nine times in the past 13 months to try and reduce demand to tackle high inflation.

The March data “reflects companies continuing to slow outputs to better match demand for the first half of 2023 and prepare for growth in the late summer/early fall period,” ISM manufacturing survey chair Timothy Fiore said in a statement.

The ISM manufacturing survey dropped to 46.3 percent last month, down 1.4 percentage points from 47.7 percent in February.

This was more than a percentage point lower than the expectations of analysts surveyed by Briefing.com.

A reading below 50 percent indicates that US manufacturing is generally contracting.

On the demand side, the New Orders Index registered a sharper contraction last month, falling by 2.7 percentage points to 44.3 percent, while the New Export Orders Index remained in contraction territory, according to the ISM report.

US manufacturing activity

Comments

1000 characters

US manufacturing contracted more sharply than expected in March

Rupee under pressure against US dollar, settles at 285.04

Sales of petroleum products plunge 39% year-on-year in March

Pak Suzuki announces further plant shutdowns

Oil surges as OPEC+ surprise output target cuts shake markets

Toshakhana case: IHC issues notice to NAB for breaching protocols while summoning Imran, Bushra Bibi

Gas reserves discovered in Dadu, Sindh, says PPL

Russia says oil cuts ‘in interests’ of energy markets

Jawaid Iqbal appointed UBL President, CEO

KSE-100 closes below 40,000-point mark over policy rate speculation

India’s Gandhi appeals against defamation conviction, hearing on April 13

Read more stories