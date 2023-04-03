AVN 64.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
BAFL 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
DFML 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.74%)
HUMNL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
MLCF 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.13%)
NETSOL 73.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 83.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.85%)
PAEL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
PPL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.42%)
PRL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.41%)
SNGP 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.92%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 106.86 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.91%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,044 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,373 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
KSE100 39,890 Decreased By -110.9 (-0.28%)
KSE30 14,821 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm posts biggest jump in two months after crude oil rally

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2023 04:41pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures finished more than 3% higher on Monday, in the market’s biggest rise in two months, as a rally in crude oil lifted prices after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ producers announced a surprise cut in their output target.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange climbed 124 ringgit, or 3.3%, to 3,885 ringgit ($879.56) a tonne, peaking at 3,919 ringgit, or 4.2% higher, earlier in the session.

“A buying frenzy, fuelled by crude oil, sent palm futures up,” said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

“As fossil fuel prices rise, the demand and use of palm-biodiesel become more attractive.”

Malaysia said on Sunday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with a China government-backed trade association to enhance palm oil trading and cooperation.

Palm oil hits to 2-week high, tracks crude oil rally

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract rose 1.4%, while its palm oil contract strengthened 1.7%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 2.0%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices surged on Monday, their biggest rise in nearly a year, after a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut more production jolted markets.

Higher oil prices make palm oil a more attractive option as biodiesel feedstock.

Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm posts biggest jump in two months after crude oil rally

Rupee under pressure against US dollar, settles at 285.04

Sales of petroleum products plunge 39% year-on-year in March

Pak Suzuki announces further plant shutdowns

Oil surges as OPEC+ surprise output cuts shake markets

Gas reserves discovered in Dadu, Sindh

Jawaid Iqbal appointed UBL President, CEO

KSE-100 closes below 40,000-point mark over policy rate speculation

India’s Gandhi appeals against defamation conviction, hearing on April 13

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank gunfight, medics says

Million dollar pay packets for women after new Australia deal

Read more stories