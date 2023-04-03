AVN 64.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.33%)
BAFL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
DFML 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 42.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 47.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HUBC 67.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.01%)
HUMNL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.99%)
MLCF 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.51%)
NETSOL 73.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.36%)
OGDC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.91%)
PAEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
PPL 64.50 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.61%)
PRL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.04%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 106.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.85%)
UNITY 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,044 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,373 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
KSE100 39,887 Decreased By -113.9 (-0.28%)
KSE30 14,823 Decreased By -29.7 (-0.2%)
Palm oil hits to 2-week high, tracks crude oil rally

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2023 11:49am
SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures rose nearly 3% on Monday and touched a two-week high, as a rally in crude oil lifted prices.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 97 ringgit, or 2.6%, to 3,858 ringgit ($872.85) a tonne by the midday break, recovering from a brief fall late last week.

“A buying frenzy, fuelled by crude oil, sent palm futures up,” said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

“As fossil fuel prices rise, the demand and use of palm-biodiesel become more attractive,” he added. Malaysia said on Sunday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with a China government-backed trade association to enhance palm oil trading and cooperation.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract advanced 1.7%, while its palm oil contract gained 1.9%.

Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 1.6%. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Oil prices surged on Monday, jolted by a surprise announcement by OPEC+ to cut production further in what top producer Saudi Arabia called a precautionary measure to support market stability.

Malaysia, China ink partnership to stabilise palm oil supply chain

Palm oil often takes cues from energy markets, with the growing use of the vegetable oil in making biofuels helping it compete with petroleum products.

