All stalled development projects restarted: govt

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has restarted all the development projects stalled by the previous regime of the Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf.

In a statement on Sunday, she said the PM always gives top priority to the development and progress of the people as well as the reduction of unemployment in the country.

She said what an irony it is that the previous rulers, who snatched bread and sugar from the people, are now making controversial the free flour scheme of Shehbaz Sharif. Marriyum Aurangzeb added that such elements do not want that the people of Punjab may get free flour, free electricity, and other facilities like metro bus service and orange train in the province.

