CDWP approves six projects worth Rs21.28bn

Naveed Butt Published 25 Mar, 2023 06:25am
ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved as many as six development projects at the cost of Rs21.28 billion.

The CDWP met with Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Prof Ahsan Iqbal in the chair at P-Block Secretariat on Friday.

The meeting was attended by the secretary Planning Ministry, chief economist, members Planning Commission, and representatives from the various ministries and divisions. The forum considered four projects related to the Ministry of Climate Change, Aviation Division, and provincial projects.

CDWP approves 10 projects worth Rs87.17bn

The forum approved the installation of weather surveillance radar at Multan in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan (revised) at the cost of Rs6.189 billion, the establishment of 250-bed hospital at Skardu revised at the cost of Rs6.045 billion, the establishment of Excellence Hubs in the field of renewable energy at the cost of Rs1.11 billion, construction of road from Naag to Gichak,(revised) at the cost of Rs4.255 billion, construction of two lanes DI Khan (DI Khan Development Package) at the cost of Rs3.097 billion and Establishment of Capacity Building and Institutional Strengthening of Planning Commission at the cost of Rs2.086 billion.

The forum approved the Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Multan in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan (revised) at the cost of Rs6.188 billion.

The Ministry of Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs is the sponsoring agency of the project. The objective of this project is to construct a 250-bed tertiary care divisional hospital on land measuring 500 kanal in Skardu City.

After completion of the project, patients of all the four districts of Baltistan region, tourists, army authorities will be benefited, saving a handsome amount of public money being incurred upon travelling treatment purpose to down country, apart from getting “state-of-the-art” tertiary health care facilities at their door steps. Currently, there is a 190-bed RHQ hospital in the Baltistan Division.

The CDWP also approved the Establishment of Excellence Hubs in the field of Renewable Energy at the cost of Rs111.403m. The provincial government of Punjab is the sponsoring agency of the project. This project is aimed to introduce two excellence hubs of renewable energy for exploring new avenues in view of the demand and supply issues in the energy sector.

The primary function of an Excellence Hub is the availability of trained manpower in the market by imparting technical training on RE along with the promotion of renewable energies, which includes the counselling of companies, testing of equipment and machinery in that sector, start-up support and information sharing. Similarly, the forum approved the Construction of Road from Naag to Gichak, (revised) at the cost of Rs4.256 billion.

The provincial government of Sindh is the sponsoring agency of the project. The project envisages, construction of 47.557-kilometer long and 02-lane wide single lane carriageway from Naag to Gichak, having width of 06-meter (03-meter each lane wide) with 1.5-meter wide shoulders on each side, District Panjgur and Washuk, in the southern region of Balochistan province.

The proposed road will connect Gichak with the mainstream of National Highway (N-85), as well as with Panjgur towards West and to the South with Awaran City. Its connection with Awaran will provide an alternate route to reach Bela and then onwards to Karachi, the economic hub of Pakistan, through National Highway (N-25).

The scope of work includes earthwork, subbase base & base, pavement structures, construction of bridges and culverts. The scope of work also includes provision drainage and ancillary works, retaining/breast walls, along with allied structure.

