March SRB collection rises 28pc to 19bn YoY

KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has posted revenue collection of Rs. 19.034 billion in March 2023, as compared to Rs. 14.888 billion collected during March, 2022, thus registering a remarkable growth of over 28 percent.

According to spokesperson of SRB, during the nine months (July-March) of the financial year 2022-23, Sindh Revenue Board collected Rs. 128.206 billion as compared to the collection of Rs. 104.800 billion, thus posting a revenue growth of over 22 percent.

The success in achieving the revenue growth of 28% during March, 2023, is attributed to the continued trust and cooperation of SRB taxpayers, the continuous support by the Government of Sindh and the relentless efforts of the SRB officers and staff.

Sindh Revenue Board is focused to achieve the assigned revenue target of Rs. 180 billion for the current financial year 2022-23, despite all adverse factors such as the recent devastating floods and its continuing effect in Sindh and also despite the overall low economic growth.

