Prices of food items soared in first 10 days of Ramazan: survey

PESHAWAR: Prices of almost essential food items, especially vegetables, fruits, pulses, cooking oil/ ghee, dates, beverages and dry-milk, chicken, meat, cow meat and others edibles remained high during the first 10-days of the holy Ramazan.

According to a weekly market survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday, it was witnessed that prices skyrocketed in the first 10 day of the holy month of Ramazan as fasting people continuously complain about the unchecked rising prices.

A five kilogram onion was available at Rs750 while a five kilogram tomato was being sold at Rs600 in the retail market, the survey noted. Ginger was available at Rs500 per/kg whereas garlic at Rs500-600 per/kg.

Price of five kg cucumber increased to Rs400 from Rs300 while green chilli was available at Rs 150-180/- per kilo whereas a one-kilogramme lemon priced at Rs 120-150/- and a bundle of radish was available at Rs 100-120/-, the survey noted.

Peas were being sold at Rs180-200 per kg, tori at Rs180 per kg, capsicum at Rs150-160/- per kg, tinda at Rs100/- per kg, arvi at Rs150/- per kg, cabbage at Rs80 per kg, cauliflower at Rs120 per kg, bitter gourd at Rs200/- per kg, long gourd at Rs100 per kg, bringle at Rs80 per kg, turnip at Rs80-100 per kg, red-coloured potatoes at Rs50-60/- per kg while white-coloured potatoes were being sold at Rs40/- per kg.

The demand of fruits has increased since the beginning of the Ramzan and they have become costlier.

According the survey, banana which was available at Rs100-150 per dozen before the start of Ramazan was now being sold at Rs300 per dozen.

Similarly, prices of guava went up to Rs250/kg, which was being sold at Rs150/kg before the Ramazan. Red coloured apple was being sold at Rs 300-400/kg against the previous price of Rs250/kg while green coloured apple were available at Rs250/kg against the previous price of Rs150/kg. Melon was being sold at Rs 150-200/kg against the last price of Rs100/kg, and stored oranges were available at Rs400/per dozen. Strawberry which was being sold at Rs200/kg was not available at Rs400-500/kg.

According to the survey, the prices of pulses/ food grains remained high in the local market.

Good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs320-330/kg, while low –quality rice e at Rs300/kg against the previous price of Rs280/ kg, while tota rice was available at Rs150/kg and Rs160/kg.

Similarly, dal mash was available at Rs420/kg, dal masoor at Rs320, dal chilka (black) at Rs280/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs240/kg, moonge at Rs240/kg, dhoti dal at Rs280/kg, dal channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs240/kg, gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, red bean at Rs300/kg, big-size white channa at Rs380/ kg, small-size white channa from Rs250/kg to Rs280/kg, the survey said.

Rates of all brands of cooking oil and ghee were increased by Rs20-30 per litre/kg in the local market. Dates were being sold from Rs500 to Rs1000 per kilogramme.

Likewise, the price of black tea further increased to Rs1850 per kilogramme from Rs1800 per kg in the previous week.

Sugar price also went up to Rs110 per kg against the Rs105/kg in the previous week.

On the other hand, prices of live chicken/ meat remained unchanged as it was available at Rs350 per kg in the retail market. The price of farm eggs dropped to Rs240 per dozen from Rs260 per dozen whereas the butchers were continuously defying the official rates in the local market.

According to the survey, an increase of Rs150 in 20/kg fine flour was witnessed; hiking the rate to Rs2750 from Rs2650 while others brands of wheat flour were available at Rs2200-2400-2500 per 20kg sac in the wholesale and open markets.

The added flour is being sold at Rs120-130 per kilo in the retail market.

The survey noted a further increase by Rs10 to Rs20 per kg/litre in price of dry-milk, packed milk and baby milk.

Prices of fresh milk remained unchanged as it was available at Rs200/litre, while yogurt was being sold at Rs180-200/kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023