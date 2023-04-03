AVN 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
BAFL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
BOP 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.23%)
CNERGY 3.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.58%)
DFML 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
DGKC 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
EPCL 47.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.05%)
FCCL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
FFL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
FLYNG 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.25%)
HUMNL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KAPCO 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.66%)
MLCF 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
NETSOL 73.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.6%)
OGDC 83.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.21%)
PAEL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 63.90 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.65%)
PRL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.03%)
TPLP 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
TRG 106.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.31%)
UNITY 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,051 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.11%)
BR30 14,362 Decreased By -5 (-0.03%)
KSE100 39,926 Decreased By -75.3 (-0.19%)
KSE30 14,847 Decreased By -6.1 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

FPCCI organises workshop on computerised records of lands

PESHAWAR: Federa-tion of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in collaboration with USAID organized a...
Recorder Report Published 03 Apr, 2023 07:11am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in collaboration with USAID organized a workshop/sensitization session regarding “Computerized Record Keeping of lands” and “its social and economic benefits” in newly merged districts (NMDs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

FPCCI regional Coordinator Sartaj Ahmad, representatives from USAID Bilal Sherpao, the project head Shoaib Khan, Chairman of Geography Department of Peshawar University, Dr. Attaur Rehman, Peshawar Women Chamber of Anila Khalid, Sufi Naz of Charsadda Women’s Chamber, Sikandar Khan, president of Charsadda Chamber, Akhtar Munir of State Bank and senior officials of other banks, people from the business community were key-note speakers at the workshop. A large number of students of the institution were also present on this occasion.

Sartaj Ahmad said the digital record keeping of lands will bring an economic revolution in the merged districts of KP, apart from that foreign investment would be attracted that can also reduce economic woes of the people.

Bilal Sherpao while speaking on the occasion briefed the participants about the project. Research scholars of Peshawar University also expressed their views on this occasion.

Shoaib Khan also gave a detailed briefing on the nature of the project and highlighted its importance. Apart from this, details of the newly merged tehsils in which this pilot project was launched were provided.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

KP FPCCI USAID business community Workshop computerised records of lands

Comments

1000 characters

FPCCI organises workshop on computerised records of lands

600MW solar project in jeopardy

Russian oil shipment to reach next month: Musadik

Khunjerab Pass reopening to boost bilateral trade: PM

All stalled development projects restarted: govt

Constitutional impasse? PM meets lawyers at his Model Town residence

Budget proposals presented: Steel melting sector highlights challenges

March SRB collection rises 28pc to 19bn YoY

Elahi says talks restarted with MQM-P

Govt rejects rumours of trade with Israel

One dead as sectarian clashes rock parts of India

Read more stories