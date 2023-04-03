FPCCI organises workshop on computerised records of lands

PESHAWAR: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) in collaboration with USAID organized a workshop/sensitization session regarding “Computerized Record Keeping of lands” and “its social and economic benefits” in newly merged districts (NMDs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

FPCCI regional Coordinator Sartaj Ahmad, representatives from USAID Bilal Sherpao, the project head Shoaib Khan, Chairman of Geography Department of Peshawar University, Dr. Attaur Rehman, Peshawar Women Chamber of Anila Khalid, Sufi Naz of Charsadda Women’s Chamber, Sikandar Khan, president of Charsadda Chamber, Akhtar Munir of State Bank and senior officials of other banks, people from the business community were key-note speakers at the workshop. A large number of students of the institution were also present on this occasion.

Sartaj Ahmad said the digital record keeping of lands will bring an economic revolution in the merged districts of KP, apart from that foreign investment would be attracted that can also reduce economic woes of the people.

Bilal Sherpao while speaking on the occasion briefed the participants about the project. Research scholars of Peshawar University also expressed their views on this occasion.

Shoaib Khan also gave a detailed briefing on the nature of the project and highlighted its importance. Apart from this, details of the newly merged tehsils in which this pilot project was launched were provided.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023