AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
BAFL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.61%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.44%)
EPCL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
HUBC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.04%)
OGDC 83.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.11%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.35%)
PPL 63.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.25%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 106.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 20.6 (0.51%)
BR30 14,367 Increased By 35 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,001 Increased By 152.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,853 Increased By 85.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China’s central bank calls for stronger defences against financial crisis

Reuters Published 02 Apr, 2023 07:12pm
Follow us

BEIJING: China should accelerate legislation of the Financial Stability Law and improve other legal arrangements designed to prevent and dispose of financial risks, three officials from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) wrote in China Finance, a publication affiliated to the central bank.

Financial authorities should strengthen supervision of financial institutions’ date accuracy to prevent risks, the article said, saying if any enlightment should be drawn from the Silican Valley Bank crisis.

China should also let the insurance deposit system play its full role, allowing the mechanism to deal with problematic banks in a swift and orderly manner, so as to effectively prevent systematic risks, said the authors, who are from PBOC’s Financial Stability Bureau and the Deposit Insurance Corp.

Yellen says US bank rules may be too loose, need to be re-examined

China’s commercial banks as a whole are sound and stable, the article said.

The authors said China should consolidate the capital reserves for dealing with financial risks to ensure that there are sufficient resources to dispose risks in a timely manner.

PBOC

Comments

1000 characters

China’s central bank calls for stronger defences against financial crisis

Immovable properties: FBR to unveil increased values from July 1

Malaysia, China ink partnership to stabilise palm oil supply chain

India extends export curbs on gasoline, diesel

War has killed 262 Ukrainian athletes, sports minister says

5 wounded in Israeli air strike near Homs: Syria state media

Deadly storms and tornadoes sweep through US

Despite Trump ire, prosecuting ex-leaders is common in democracies

Pakistan not running out of water: report

Ex-Fata, Punjab, Sindh, KP: Cabinet approves over Rs7bn TSGs for uplift schemes

Punjab election delay: Govt expresses ‘no trust’ in SC’s 3-member bench

Read more stories