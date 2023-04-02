Punjab election delay: Govt expresses ‘no trust’ in SC’s 3-member bench

LAHORE: Expressing no confidence in the three-member Supreme Court bench hearing the case pertaining to postponement of elections in Punjab, the coalition partners of the sitting government demanded that the court proceedings be terminated by accepting the four-judge majority judgment of the suo motu no. 1/2023.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a virtual consultative meeting of the coalition partners that discussed the overall situation and different options to tackle the future challenges.

Federal Law Minister apprised the participants about legal issues concerning the case pending in the Supreme Court.

The meeting expressed no confidence in the three-member bench headed by the chief justice and demanded that the present court proceedings be terminated by accepting the four-judge majority judgment of the suo motu no. 1/2023.

The meeting observed that sad fact is that the chief justice of the Supreme Court wants to impose the decision of the minority on the decision of the majority. This conduct is not only a serious constitutional and political crisis in the country but also a clear example of deviation from the Constitution and prevailing legal procedures, which is also a clear violation of the basic concept of the division of powers of the state.

Leaders of the ruling coalition parties have demanded that general elections should be held on the same day across the country.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and others attended the meeting virtually.

All the leaders agreed that it is the basic constitutional requirement to conducting impartial, transparent and free elections in the country and deviation from which will plunge the country into a disastrous political crisis.

The participants of the meeting expressed no confidence in the three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice and demanded that the present court proceedings be terminated by accepting the four-judge majority judgment. The participants also supported the recent legislation of the Parliament and stated that the obstacles in the way of justice have been removed by this legislation.

The meeting urged all stakeholders to respect the parliament’s supremacy.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar briefed the participants of the meeting on the economic situation of the country.

Sources claimed that the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif also joined the meeting and shared his views on the present situation arising out due to case in the Supreme Court.

