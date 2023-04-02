AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
BAFL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.61%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.44%)
EPCL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
HUBC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.04%)
OGDC 83.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.11%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.35%)
PPL 63.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.25%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 106.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 20.6 (0.51%)
BR30 14,367 Increased By 35 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,001 Increased By 152.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,853 Increased By 85.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

EU wheat lower

Reuters Published 02 Apr, 2023 03:02am
Follow us

PARIS: European wheat ended lower on Friday as crops in both France and Britain continued to flourish while a report on prospective US plantings showed area may be higher than expected.

Front-month May milling wheat on Paris-based Euronext, the last contract for the current 2022/23 season, settled 0.6% lower at 260.25 euros a tonne.

The US Department of Agriculture forecast all wheat plantings at 49.855 million acres, above the average trade estimate in a Reuters poll of 48.852 million and well above the prior season’s 45.738 million.

Analysts, however, cautioned that harvested acres could be much lower due to drought in the southern Plains and overly wet spring planting conditions in the northern Plains.

In France, nearly all French winter wheat and barley crops ended the winter season in good condition with 94% and 93% of the crop in good to excellent condition by March 27, farm office FranceAgriMer said. Prospects were also favourable in Britain with 90% of winter wheat in good or excellent condition, as of March 28, up from 81% at the same point last year, according to data issued by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board.

The prime ministers of Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Slovakia sent a letter to the European Commission’s chief to intervene as they face a surge in imports of cheap Ukrainian grain which pressured internal prices, raising farmers’ anger. If market distortions caused by the inflow of Ukrainian grain cannot be eliminated by other means, tariffs and tariff quotas should be reintroduced, they said.

Ukraine, one of the world’s largest grain exporters, had its Black Sea ports blocked following Russia’s February 2022 invasion and found alternative shipping routes through European Union states Poland and Romania.

Wheat wheat crop wheat rates wheat price

Comments

1000 characters

EU wheat lower

Punjab election delay: Govt expresses ‘no trust’ in SC’s 3-member bench

Immovable properties: FBR to unveil increased values from July 1

Ex-Fata, Punjab, Sindh, KP: Cabinet approves over Rs7bn TSGs for uplift schemes

Power plants of 25MW and above: Customs duty exemption opposed

Election demand reiterated: Imran threatens to launch countrywide street protests

Amendments to sales tax: cement supplies being questioned

Iraq launches new oil refinery to reduce imports

Regular Hajj Scheme-2023: Final number of intended applicants to be decided by 4th: Dar

Pakistan not running out of water: report

PC yet to recover Rs5.2bn outstanding receivables from 13 parties

Read more stories