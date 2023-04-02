Prices of essential kitchen items show mixed trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a mixed trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

The survey observed an increase in sugar, eggs, B-grade cooking oil-ghee and wheat flour prices, while reduction in the prices of chicken, vegetables, fruits, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

The survey observed no changes in the prices of fine quality ghee-cooking, pulses, spices, packed milk, rice, cooked food items, detergents, and bathing soap.

According to traders, the prices of vegetables, fruits and other Ramazan specific items prior to one week almost increased two folds but after the passage of 10 days of the month, the fruit and vegetables prices have witnessed a significant reduction.

Iranian date prices went down from Rs500 per kg to Rs450 per kg, local date price went down from Rs250 to Rs220 per kg, basin price went down from Rs300 per kg to Rs270 per kg.

Chicken price went down from Rs14,000 per 40kg in the wholesale market to Rs12,000, which in retail, is being sold at Rs315 per kg against Rs360 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs490 per kg against Rs530 per kg, egg price went up from Rs6,000 per carton of 30 dozens to 6,500 per carton, while in retail, eggs are being sold in the range of Rs256-270 per dozen against Rs240-260 per dozen.

Wheat flour price witnessed an increase as best quality wheat flour price further went up from Rs2,110 per 15kg bag to Rs2,300, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,350 per 15kg bag against Rs2,140. Normal quality wheat flour bag is being sold at Rs2,280 per 15kg bag against Rs2,050 in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs2,320 against Rs2,070 per bag.

No changes were observed in tea prices as Lipton Yellow Label tea is available at Rs2,050 per pack and Islamabad tea at Rs1,750, powder chilli price went up from Rs720 per kg to Rs800 per kg, and turmeric powder price went up from Rs360 per kg to Rs600 per kg.

Sugar price went up from Rs5,150 per 50kg bag to Rs5,500 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs120 per kg against Rs110 per kg. The LPG prices witnessed a significant reduction but dealers as yet have not passed on the benefit to the end consumers and the commodity is still being sold at Rs390 per kg which is Rs175 higher than the OGRA’s fixed price of Rs215 per kg.

No changes were observed in spices prices as normal size of a spice pack is available at Rs100 per pack, prepared tea cup is available at Rs60 per cup, a plate of cooked daal at a normal hotel is available at Rs200 per plate, cooked vegetable at Rs200 per plate, and roti price remained stable at Rs20 per roti, however, tandoor owners have reduced the size of the roti.

Rice prices remained stable as best quality basmati rice is available at Rs12,800 per 40kg bag, while the retailers are selling at Rs350 per kg, normal quality Basmati at Rs10,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs300 per kg, and Broken Basmati rice price at Rs7,000 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs180 per kg.

Ghee-cooking oil prices witnessed a mixed trend as B-Grade ghee/cooking oil price went up from Rs6,300 per carton of 16 packs to Rs6,750 per carton, which in retail is varying from Rs450 per kg to Rs500 per pack of 900 grams. While best quality cooking oil-ghee brands such as Dalda prices remained stable at Rs2,950 per 5 litre pack.

Pulses prices remained unchanged as best quality maash is available at Rs440 per kg, gram pulse is being sold at Rs240 per kg, whole gram pulse is being sold at Rs380 per kg, bean lentil at Rs400 per kg, moong at Rs280 per kg, and masoor at Rs240 per kg.

Packed milk prices remained unchanged as small Milk Pak and other brands are available at Rs70 per pack, while one litre pack is available at Rs240. Fresh milk price remained stable at Rs190 per kg and yoghurt prices at Rs200 per kg. Detergents prices witnessed no changes.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed a decreasing trend as ginger is available at Rs2,600 per 5kg against Rs2,800 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs720 per kg against Rs750 per kg, local garlic price went down from Rs800 per 5kg to Rs700 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs180 per kg against Rs200 per kg, and China garlic price went up from Rs1,500 per 5kg to Rs1,700 in the wholesale market, which in retail is available at Rs400 per kg against Rs380 per kg.

Potatoes price went down from Rs180-270 per 5kg to Rs135-220 per 5kg in wholesale which in retail are being sold at Rs40-60 per kg against Rs45-65 per kg, tomato prices went down from Rs400-650 per 5kg in wholesale market to Rs300-400 per 5kg which in retail are being sold at Rs70-100 against Rs90-140 per kg against and onions prices went down from Rs500-800 per 5kg to Rs350-550 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs80-130 per kg against Rs110-180 per kg.

Capsicum price went down to Rs75 per kg from Rs120-140 per kg, pumpkin prices remained stable at Rs80 per kg, yam price also remained unchanged at Rs160 per kg, cauliflower price in wholesale market went down to Rs325 per 5kg from Rs450 which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs70-75 per kg against Rs110-130 per kg, and cabbage price went down from Rs150 per 5kg to Rs120 in retail is being sold at Rs40 per kg against Rs45 per kg. Bitter gourd price went down from Rs160 per kg to Rs110 per kg, fresh bean price remained stable at Rs750 per in wholesale market which in retail are being sold at Rs180 per kg and peas price is stable at Rs500 per 5kg which in retail are being sold at Rs130 per kg.

Best quality bananas price went down from Rs450 per dozen to Rs400 per dozen and normal quality bananas price went down to Rs180-200 per dozen from Rs250-300 per dozen, guava price went further up from Rs220 per kg to Rs240 per kg, Iranian kala killo apple is available in the range of Rs250-370 against Rs350-450 per kg, white apples are available in the range of Rs120-170 against Rs150-200 per kg, and grapes are available at Rs300 per kg against Rs400 per kg. Different types of oranges are available in the range of Rs120-325 per dozen against Rs140-425 per dozen, while Iranian pomegranate are available at Rs400 per kg against Rs600 per kg.

However, the survey observed that due to ineffective monitoring by the special price control magistrates and other relevant departments, the retailers are free to charge their own prices of vegetables and fruits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023