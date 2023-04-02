JI confident of sweeping polls in remaining 11 UCs

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi has dubbed the MQM a “facilitator” of the ruling PPP and vowed to sweep the polls in the remaining 11 UCs with the public support to elect its city mayor.

“The JI has already secured majority seats,” JI Karachi Chief, Hafiz Naeemur told a local family Iftar party held at UC-4, New Karachi.

The MQM’s decision to take part in the local government polls for the remaining 11 UCs shows a support to the ruling PPP, he alleged.

“The PPP is afraid of confronting the JI in the remaining 11 union councils in Karachi because of the JI’s popularity and imminent success in the local government elections,” he claimed.

He called the MQM’s election decision a “tactical” move to facilitate the PPP in polls and affect the JI’s votes.

He vowed that the JI will also sweep the 11 UCs as the public vote will be for the city’s friends. He also blamed the ruling PPP for using the “state machinery” to influence the elections.

