Balochistan govt provides 120 sound systems to minorities’ worship places

APP Published 02 Apr, 2023 03:02am
QUETTA: Balochistan Minority Affairs Advisor Khalil George on Saturday said that the provincial government was using all available resources to solve the problems of minorities and ensure security in their worship places.

“The provincial government has provided 120 sound systems for churches, temples, gurdwaras and places of worship of Parsis,” he said during a handing over ceremony of sound systems held here at Bishop House Quetta on Saturday.

Khalil George said that the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was engaged in serving the people day and night.

With the personal efforts of the Chief Minister, 120 sound systems had been provided for the places of worship of minorities in Balochistan. “Heads of churches, temples, gurdwaras and places of worship of Parsis can get this sound system from the bishop,” he noted.

He further said that the provincial government was using all available resources to solve the problems faced by the minorities, a clear example of which was the provision of sound systems to the minority places of worship. George said that the minorities in Pakistan and especially in Balochistan had full protection, and they worship without fear and danger.

Minorities had always played a pivotal role for the development of Pakistan and Balochistan, he added. On the occasion, Bishop Khalid Rehmat thanked Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo and Provincial Adviser for Minority Affairs Khalil George for providing the sound system for the places of worship of the minorities and hoped that they will play their role in solving the problems of the minorities in the future.

