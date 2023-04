ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and Federal Minister for Water Resources, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah met with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

In the meeting, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani discussed matters related to the Senate while Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah discussed different matters related to his ministry with Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, said a press release issued here.