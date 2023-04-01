AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
BAFL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.61%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.44%)
EPCL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
HUBC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.04%)
OGDC 83.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.11%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.35%)
PPL 63.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.25%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 106.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 20.6 (0.51%)
BR30 14,367 Increased By 35 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,001 Increased By 152.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,853 Increased By 85.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Coalition govt declares 'no confidence' in SC bench hearing election case

  • Agree that Parliament is supreme and its opinion should be respected by all
BR Web Desk Published April 1, 2023 Updated April 1, 2023 09:16pm
Follow us

A meeting of the coalition government on Saturday expressed “no confidence” in the three-member Supreme Court bench hearing the postponement of polls in Punjab, Aaj News reported.

A supreme court bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and Justice Muneeb Akhtar is hearing the case.

PM Shehbaz addressed the meeting via video link from Lahore.

The meeting expressed no confidence in the three-member bench headed by the chief justice, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and Justice Muneeb Akhtar.

The meeting demanded that the present court proceedings be terminated by accepting the four-judge majority judgment of the suo motu notice.

The coalition leaders lamented that the chief justice of the Supreme Court wants to impose the decision of the minority on the decision of the majority.

The meeting conveyed that the Parliament has made clear its opinion on Article 184(3) through legislation.

The participants agreed that Parliament is supreme whose opinion should be respected by all.

The government demanded that the Chief Justice should remove the perception of special discriminatory behavior in support of PTI.

Pakistan Democratic Movement parliament PTI Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Pakistan Peoples Party Umar Ata Bandial Chief Justice of Pakistan Punjab elections KP elections

Comments

1000 characters

Coalition govt declares 'no confidence' in SC bench hearing election case

Leaders of coalition parties to meet today to devise future strategy

Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in cross-border firing from Iran: ISPR

Textile exports may fall by $3bn this year, warns APTMA

Hajj 2023: Banks receive nearly 73,000 applications

Rating downgrades may have added to IMF’s concerns: Pasha

Govt files petition to withdraw curative review petition against Justice Faez Isa

Twitter makes some of its source code public, promises more

India regulator probing some Adani offshore deals for possible rule violations

Most of India to face above-normal April-June heat

Read more stories