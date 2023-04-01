Coalition govt declares 'no confidence' in SC bench hearing election case

A meeting of the coalition government on Saturday expressed “no confidence” in the three-member Supreme Court bench hearing the postponement of polls in Punjab, Aaj News reported.

A supreme court bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and Justice Muneeb Akhtar is hearing the case.

PM Shehbaz addressed the meeting via video link from Lahore.

The meeting expressed no confidence in the three-member bench headed by the chief justice, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, and Justice Muneeb Akhtar.

The meeting demanded that the present court proceedings be terminated by accepting the four-judge majority judgment of the suo motu notice.

The coalition leaders lamented that the chief justice of the Supreme Court wants to impose the decision of the minority on the decision of the majority.

The meeting conveyed that the Parliament has made clear its opinion on Article 184(3) through legislation.

The participants agreed that Parliament is supreme whose opinion should be respected by all.

The government demanded that the Chief Justice should remove the perception of special discriminatory behavior in support of PTI.