Full court demand: Nation won’t accept ‘one-man show’, says SAPM

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 01 Apr, 2023 06:21am
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Ataullah Tarar, Friday, while stressing the need for a full court bench to hear the PTI’s petition in the deferment of elections case in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab said the nation is not going to accept the one-man show.

Talking to reporters here outside the Supreme Court building, he said that the only objective behind the government’s request to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to form the full court is to restore the dignity of the apex court. He said that under the prevailing situation formation of a full court has become necessary; failing to do so will not only prolong the crisis but intensify it.

Tarar raised concerns about the reputation of the institution if the benches continue to be broken and constituted like this. He said that the “Chief Justice should have formed a full court bench” and claimed that the entire nation was saddened by what is happening in the top court. At the same time, he noted that lawyers had reservations about today’s bench, and the objection was raised after the formation of the bench.

Tarar also criticised the negation of judges’ orders through circulars before the hearing. He argued that if such decisions continued to be made, it would negatively impact the institution’s reputation.

He urged Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and political leaders to resolve all problems through consultation while emphasizing that the nation was already suffering from problems, so it was essential to “sit together and solve the problems.”

