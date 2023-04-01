LPG cylinders: Ogra decreases rate

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Friday notified a Rs 49 per kg decrease on both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders with effect from April 1, 2023.

The per kg price of LPG is now Rs 229 instead of Rs 278.

The new price of domestic cylinder is now Rs 2,702.19 for April. In the previous month (March) the price of cylinder was Rs 3,277.73 or Rs 575.54 has been reduced in LPG repricing.

The new price of commercial cylinder is fixed at Rs 10,397 which was earlier Rs 12,611 or notified a reduction of Rs 2,214.

A reduction of Rs 48,774.75 per ton has also been witnessed as per ton price has reduced from March price of Rs 277,774.11 to Rs 228,999.36 in April. LPG producers’ price has been fixed at Rs 2,214.85 from Rs 2,790.39 in March.

