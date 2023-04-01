PARTLY FACETIOUS: Understanding lawyers’ fees

“Ali Zafar, a Senator and The Khan’s lawyer in several key cases…” “Does the one follow the other?”

“Excuse me?”

“Does serving your party leader faithfully and without remuneration get one the senator ship…”

“If I recall correctly Aitzaz Ahsan took token money, I think it was a rupee, from Yousaf Raza Gailani to represent him in the case…”

“He lost that case didn’t he?”

“Yes he did and if you are implying that he lost it because he didn’t charge his usual fee and that The Khan must start paying his lawyers or else he may also lose…”

“Well take the example of Farooq H Naek – he has been the Bhuttos and now the Zardaris lawyer for as long as I can remember and I have it on good authority that he has worked pro bono…wait, OK so you reckon not quite pro bono as he has been a senator when the party is not in power and the Minister of Law when it is as a general rule, but that’s not the point I want to focus on. Zardari sahib remains unindicted to this day while Nawaz Sharif and Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) paid their lawyers heavy fees and were not only indicted but also convicted and…”

“So it’s the way the cookie crumbles.”

“Could it be the competence of the Sharif lawyers?”

“Perhaps but the cookie just crumbled when the Elder Sharif and NMN began publicly abusing…”

“I get it but the cookie doesn’t seem to crumbling with The Khan doing the same o same o.”

“All cookies don’t crumble – every time I eat the chocolate chip cookie it crumbles not at the first bite, not at the second bit but on the third bite…”

“You reckon The Khan is eating a chocolate chip cookie but which cookie were the father and NMN eating?”

“They are both desi, locally educated and exposed only to local culture during their formative years so they just love naan khatai and as you and I know from experience naan khatai just crumbles in one’s hand even before the first bite…”

“Why don’t they simply start eating chocolate chip cookies…”

“That would be tantamount to accepting their mistake and as you know the duo are positive that the next naan khatai they eat would not crumble….”

“Hey I see the two have taken one out and intend to eat it right now…”

“With never a not a slip between the khitai and the lip.”

“Indeed.”

