Honda Atlas extends plant shutdown till 15th

Recorder Report Published 01 Apr, 2023 06:21am
KARACHI: Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited has announced the extension in the shutdown of its production plant for the next 15 days (from April 01 to 15).

The decision came as the company’s supply chain has been severely disrupted by the government’s stringent measures, including restrictions on opening LCs to import CKD kits and raw materials and halting foreign payments, making it difficult for the company to continue with its production.

The company has also urged the Pakistan Stock Exchange to inform the TRE Certificate holders of the exchange accordingly.

