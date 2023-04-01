Karachi, Faisalabad, Lahore: LUMS hosts events for donors, alumni to laud their unwavering support

LAHORE: Investing in education is a time-tested way forward to create a significant impact of strengthening communities, the nation and beyond.

LUMS recently hosted a series of events for existing and prospective donors and alumni in Karachi, Faisalabad, and Lahore to recognise and appreciate their unwavering support over the years. Prominent business leaders, philanthropists, and LUMS alumni attended these events.

The university’s senior leadership, including the Pro-Chancellor, Abdul Razak Dawood, Rector, Shahid Hussain, Vice-Chancellor, Dr Arshad Ahmad, Provost, Dr Tariq Jadoon, Nuzhat Kamran, Director, Advancement, and Mohammad Ali Khan, Executive Director, Strategic Initiatives, were present to lead and host these events.

LUMS shared its strategic vision to build on achievements in research, pedagogy, and community outreach and presented opportunities for more students to access quality education at LUMS through platform learning.

Dr Ahmad thanked LUMS supporters and emphasised the university’s commitment to addressing the grand challenges facing Pakistan and how our faculty are focusing on interventions related to energy, water, and entrepreneurship.

He said: “If we are to produce exceptional higher-level learning and its impact, whether delivered by universities, companies, or other types of organisations, we must continue to champion solutions that address real problems the nation faces. This is at the centre of our governance, leadership, and decision-making, and with strong partnerships with companies and alumni, we can make a big difference.”

Director of Mitchells Fruit Farms Limited, Mehdi Mohsin said: “Through the years, we have seen the institution’s impact on the industry. We are glad to contribute to this great cause for education in Pakistan, and I wish LUMS all the best for the future.”

Fatima Asad Said, a Member of the LUMS Board of Trustees added: “I believe in the mission of LUMS. Together we can collaborate to build, not only a world-class institution but also building a sustainable world for the next generation. So, thank you very much for this opportunity to give back more.”

Some of the partners who were presented with awards in acknowledgement of their support and contribution included Atlas Foundation and Bank Al Habib Limited in Karachi and the Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF), Pepsi Cola International Pvt Ltd, Wateen Telecom, and the Gurmani Foundation in Lahore. Meanwhile, meetings with Interloop Limited, Sadaqat Limited, and the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) were held in Faisalabad.

Emphasising the need for investing in quality higher education institutions, especially LUMS, Rector Shahid Hussain said: “As LUMS continues to evolve and change, we need to cherish and support it in every way possible; from scholarships to research projects and improving infrastructure, all our work is geared towards preserving the beacon of higher education in Pakistan. Let us all think bigger to ensure the success of LUMS for generations to come.”

