Apr 01, 2023
Federal Ombudsman lauds prison reforms in Punjab

Recorder Report Published 01 Apr, 2023 06:21am
LAHORE: Appreciating the measures taken for the improvement of prisons in Punjab, Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi has said that the work being done for the welfare of prisoners in the province is worthy of emulation.

He stated this while addressing a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Friday. The Chief Secretary Punjab, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), IG Prisons and officers concerned participated in the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, the Federal Ombudsman said that the process of prisons’ reforms is underway in all provinces in the light of the directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Punjab Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi Punjab prisons Federal Ombudsman

