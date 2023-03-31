AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
BAFL 28.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.61%)
BOP 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
DGKC 43.91 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.44%)
EPCL 46.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.26%)
FCCL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
FLYNG 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.94%)
HUBC 67.53 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.64%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.88%)
MLCF 25.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 73.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.04%)
OGDC 83.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.58%)
PAEL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.11%)
PIBTL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (11.35%)
PPL 63.96 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
PRL 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.06%)
SILK 0.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.33%)
SNGP 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.25%)
TPLP 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 106.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.26%)
UNITY 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.45%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,056 Increased By 20.6 (0.51%)
BR30 14,367 Increased By 35 (0.24%)
KSE100 40,001 Increased By 152.5 (0.38%)
KSE30 14,853 Increased By 85.8 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Ministry of Finance warns inflation to remain high, may further jack up

  • Reasons include market frictions caused by relative demand and supply gap of essential items as well as exchange rate depreciation
BR Web Desk Published March 31, 2023 Updated March 31, 2023 12:44pm
Follow us

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has warned that inflation is expected to remain high, and may even increase further due to “market frictions caused by relative demand and supply gap of essential items, exchange rate depreciation and recent upward adjustment of administered prices of petrol and diesel.”

In its ‘Monthly Economic Update & Outlook’, the ministry said that due to the lagged effect of floods, production losses especially of major agriculture crops has not yet been fully recovered.

“Consequently, the shortage of essential items has emerged and persisted. Inflation may further jack up as a result of second round effect”.

Inflation could break further records, clock in above 34%: report

The development comes as Pakistan remains engulfed in one of its worst economic crisis. The country’s consumer price index (CPI) jumped 31.5% in February year-on-year, the highest annual rate in nearly 50 years, as food, beverage and transportation prices surged more than 45%.

The Ministry noted that ongoing political and economic uncertainty is “another potential reason of rising price level”.

“The economic distress resulting from delay of stabilization program has exacerbated the economic uncertainty due to which inflationary expectations have remained strong,” it said.

The ministry admitted that despite State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) contractionary monetary policy the inflationary expectations are not settling down.

It added that bulk buying during Ramadan may cause demand-supply gap and result in prices of essential items to escalate.

“However, the government is well cognizant of this and have already taken on board all provincial governments to ensure smooth supply of essential items,” it said.

MoF expects inflation in March to remain in the upper bound as observed in the previous month February.

MPC meeting: SBP likely to raise key policy rate by 200 basis points

On agriculture, the report said that delay in rains and early heat waves are expected to adversely impact wheat production this year.

On industry, the ministry acknowledged that the current monetary restriction and fiscal consolidation may cause further short-run pain to the domestic economy, which also translates into domestic industrial production below its neutral capacity level.

It also noted that year-on-year growth of Large Scale Manufacturing is expected to remain negative in February while month-on-month growth is expected to remain positive.

Pakistan Economy inflation Agriculture ministry of finance SBP LSM CPI index exchnage rate Economic distress Monthly Economic Update & Outlook

Comments

1000 characters

Ministry of Finance warns inflation to remain high, may further jack up

Punjab polls delay: another SC judge recuses himself from hearing PTI's petition

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

MPC meeting: SBP likely to raise key policy rate by 200 basis points

Honda Atlas extends plant shutdown amid import difficulties

Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges

UAE, Saudi Arabia: Dar says IMF seeking $3bn ‘guarantees’

Airports’ outsourcing: ECC approves draft TASA for hiring IFC as TA

Five killed in stampedes at flour distribution sites

Probe into T-bill bids: Senate panel urged to direct SBP to assist CCP

Read more stories