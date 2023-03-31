AVN 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.11%)
Punjab ombudsman presents performance report to governor

Recorder Report Published March 31, 2023
LAHORE: Ombudsman of Punjab Major Azam Suleman (retd) presented the annual performance report 2022 to Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman at a ceremony held at the Governor House on Thursday.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Special Secretary to Governor Umar Saeed, Provincial Secretaries, Advisors and Consultants of Punjab Ombudsman were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, the governor said that the office Ombudsman Punjab is rendering valuable services to provide relief to the common people. Appreciating the Punjab Ombudsman and his team for their good work, he said that it is satisfactory that the office of Ombudsman Punjab is using information technology in an effective manner. He said that digitalization and the initiatives like mobile app would solve the problems of Overseas Pakistanis.

He said that the systems need to be strengthened to improve the performance of the institutions. There is a need to strengthen the feedback mechanism in various departments based on the data of the Punjab Ombudsman’s Office, he added.

Ombudsman Punjab Major Azam Suleman Khan (R), while giving a briefing, said that the Ombudsman Office received a total of 31149 complaints in 2022, out of which 96 percent of the complaints have been disposed of. He said that the complainants and the Punjab government have received a total relief of Rs13.842 billion while 29,363 kanals of government and private land have been evacuated from illegal occupants.

He further said that the office of Ombudsman Punjab has been completely digitized and 7/24 digital helpline-1050 has been introduced for public guidance and telephonic registration of complaints, while the Overseas Pakistanis can register their complaint to the office of Ombudsman Punjab on mobile app or website.

Moreover, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman telephoned Governor Balochistan, Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar and congratulated him on assuming office. He expressed the hope that Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar will use his best abilities to solve the problems of the province and promote inter-provincial relations.

