PITB e-Auction app registers over 290,000 aspirants

LAHORE: The e-Auction app and web portal, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with the Punjab Excise and Taxation Department, has so far registered more than 290,000 aspirants since August 2020 to obtain attractive vehicle numbers.

This emerged during a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf here on Thursday. It was informed during the meeting that applications of more than 197,000 people have been approved while about 134,000 vehicle numbers have also been sold through the system to date.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said the system has also been linked to e-Pay Punjab for the payment of fees and the department has so far collected more than Rs790 million in revenue. “The e-Auction app and web portal has enabled people to secure attractive car numbers online from the comfort of their homes,” he added.

It may be recalled that the system encompasses auctions of cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicle number plates and details of the winning bidders can also be viewed on the system. The facility of tax calculator and vehicle verification has also been provided as part of the online system.

