AVN 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.92%)
BAFL 29.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.81%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.97%)
DFML 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
DGKC 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
EPCL 46.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.81%)
FFL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
GGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HUBC 67.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.69%)
NETSOL 74.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 83.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.26%)
PAEL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PPL 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.38%)
PRL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
TELE 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.43%)
TPLP 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
TRG 105.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.37%)
UNITY 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,035 Increased By 0.4 (0.01%)
BR30 14,332 Increased By 16.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 39,848 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,767 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 31, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bolsonaro returns to Brazil for first time since election loss

AFP Published 31 Mar, 2023 06:45am
Follow us

BRASÍLIA: Three months after leaving for the United States in the final hours of his term, Brazil’s ex-president Jair Bolsonaro returned home Thursday to reenter politics — complicating life for his successor and nemesis, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The far-right ex-army captain, who skipped town two days before Lula’s inauguration on January 1, arrived back in Brasilia on a commercial flight from Orlando, Florida, then headed to the headquarters of his Liberal Party (PL), flashing a thumbs-up as his motorcade pulled away.

After warnings from authorities that they would not allow a large rally for security and transport reasons, Bolsonaro made a discreet exit from the airport, without approaching the exuberant, tightly guarded crowd of around 200 flag-waving supporters gathered to greet him.

The homecoming is a high-stakes bet for Bolsonaro, 68, who faces legal trouble on various fronts in Brazil — notably for his alleged role in inciting supporters who invaded the halls of power on January 8 in a failed bid to oust Lula, the veteran leftist who beat him in a divisive election in October.

Bolsonaro is set to start a new job next week as honorary president of the Liberal Party, earning 41,600 reais (around $8,000) a month.

The former president (2019-2022), who recently rented a house in a gated community in Brasilia, has said he plans to criss cross Brazil “doing politics” and “upholding the banner of conservatism.”

Brazil Jair Bolsonaro Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva election loss

Comments

1000 characters

Bolsonaro returns to Brazil for first time since election loss

Airports’ outsourcing: ECC approves draft TASA for hiring IFC as TA

Five killed in stampedes at flour distribution sites

SC bill hurriedly passed in Senate amid uproar

Polls delay case: SC forms new bench after Justice Aminuddin’s recusal

Probe into T-bill bids: Senate panel urged to direct SBP to assist CCP

Conditions specified: Punjab govt willing to take over Discos

Iftar, Sehri: PM orders uninterrupted gas supply to Karachi

Power from Thar coal projects: Nepra grills NTDC for not completing transmission line

Withdrawal of export power subsidy: Treasury MPs come down hard on govt

Properties’ lease: PIA owes cumulative Rs150bn to CAA, Senate panel told

Read more stories