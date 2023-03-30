AVN 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.92%)
China’s biggest bank ICBC posts 1.9% fall in Q4 profit

Reuters Published 30 Mar, 2023 04:40pm
BEIJING: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the world’s largest-listed lender by assets, reported a 1.9% fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday.

Net profit for the three months ended December fell to 94.7 billion yuan ($13.76 billion) from 96.5 billion yuan a year earlier, it said in a stock exchange filing.

SBP receives $500mn from ICBC: Ishaq Dar

Profit for the full year increased 3.5% to 360.5 billion yuan, above a Refinitiv estimate of 356.61 billion yuan drawn from 17 analysts.

