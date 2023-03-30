AVN 64.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
Singapore PM: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine violated UN charter

Reuters Published 30 Mar, 2023 11:49am
BOAO: Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has gravely violated the United Nations charter and international law.

Ukraine says Russian forces make progress in frontline city of Bakhmut

Big powers have the responsibility of maintaining stable and workable relations with one another, and the most worrying is the state of relations between the United States and China, Lee said at the Boao forum in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan.

